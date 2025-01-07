Two New Products at CES: Hesai Showcases 1440-Channel Automotive Lidar and Next Gen Solid-State Lidar

Hesai (Nasdaq: HSAI) introduces new AT1440 with the world's highest number of channels for an automotive lidar and the FTX solid-state lidar with the world's widest field of view

AT1440's resolution is more than 30 times higher than mainstream automotive lidars

FTX has the largest field of view in the world for an automotive-grade solid-state lidar at 180° x 140°

FTX features a point rate 2.5 times higher than its previous generation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technology, today unveiled its brand-new next generation ADAS lidar the AT1440, an automotive-grade lidar with 1440 channels, and its solid-state blind-spot FTX lidar, designed for automotive and robotics, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Highest Number of Automotive Lidar Channels in the World

Hesai AT1440 Lidar

As the world's first 1440-channel automotive-grade lidar, AT1440 is equipped with Hesai's latest Gen 4 proprietary technology platform, leveraging advanced high-efficiency photodetection and ultra-high parallel processing technologies. The AT1440 pushes the boundaries of resolution, achieving an angular resolution of 0.02°, and delivers ultra-high-definition image-level point clouds. It offers a resolution more than 30 times (1) higher than mainstream automotive lidars, capturing every detail with 3D precision.

These groundbreaking advancements position the AT1440 as a gamechanger for autonomous driving, including passenger cars with ADAS features, setting a new standard for lidar performance and resolution in the automotive industry.

Debut of Next-Gen Solid-State FTX Lidar

In addition to the AT1440, Hesai announced its next-generation solid-state FTX lidar for ADAS-equipped passenger cars and robotic applications. Utilizing fully-solid-state electronic scanning technology, it supports a maximum FOV of 180° x 140°, giving it the largest field of view in the world for an automotive-grade solid-state lidar. FTX's range can reach 30 m @10% reflectivity with outstanding resolution, achieving a point rate of 492,000 points per second, 2.5 times higher than its previous generation. FTX's high-definition blind-spot scanning enables it to capture objects like strollers, pedestrians, and electric scooters and vehicles in great detail.

The FTX has a compact design while maintaining its powerful performance, weighing 66% less than the previous generation and reducing the exposed window area by 40% to 50 x 30 mm through embedded installation, resulting in a sleek form factor.

As a powerful blind spot-correction lidar, the FTX works in concert with the vehicle's primary long-range lidar to provide panoramic perception for L3 and L4 autonomous driving. Additionally, the FTX can be used for various intelligent robots, seamlessly integrating into different locations to provide ultra-wide FOV real-time 3D perception, enabling a broad range of applications.

Proven Market Validation

In the ADAS market, Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 21 automotive OEMs, including 6 of the top 10 global OEMs. (2) Hesai has delivered more than 100,000 lidar units during the month of December, becoming the world's first lidar company to reach this milestone. In 2025, Hesai's planned annual production capacity is expected to exceed 2 million units, supported by the company's mass production capabilities and research and development innovation.

As Hesai celebrates a decade of innovation, the company continues to expand its global reach, serving customers in over 40 countries across Asia, the US and Europe. Through its continued advancements in lidar technology, including the deployment of over 1,700 patents globally, Hesai is pushing the boundaries of mobility and shaping the future of industries around the world.

(1) Compared to automotive-grade lidars with a point frequency in the 1.5 million pts/s range.

(2) According to the Fortune 500 list; directly or through entities in their group.

SOURCE Hesai Technology