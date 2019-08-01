Two New Professional Titles from Scholastic Support K-12 Educators Preparing for Back-to-School

"The start of a new school year is an essential time for educators to reflect on current practices and cultivate new ways to enhance the learning experience for students," says Dr. Lois Bridges, Vice President & Publisher, Scholastic Education. "To support educators preparing for the school year ahead, Scholastic is thrilled to be releasing two new resources for productive coaching partnerships and literacy instruction from Carol Chanter, Rosemarye T. Taylor, Jan Richardson, and Michèle Dufresne, leading education experts who are committed to maximizing the potential of everyone in a school, including students, teachers, administrators, and other leaders."

The Coaching Partnership: Collaboration for Systemic Change by Rosemarye T. Taylor and Carol Chanter

With more than 50 years of combined experience in education and research, Rosemarye T. Taylor and Carol Chanter have composed the second edition of their resource for creating collaborative coaching partnerships among teachers, instructional coaches, mentors, administrators, and other leaders to grow student achievement. Taylor, who is a former Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Central Florida now working as an executive literacy consultant, and Chanter, who is a former educator now serving as Senior Vice President of Professional Learning Services for Scholastic Education, approach instructional coaching with the belief that accountability is necessary for continuous improvement. This resource for K–12 educators at all levels is grounded in research and provides the guidance and tools for building trust and committing to a coaching system with the ultimate goal of improved student learning outcomes. Readers will learn how to implement evidence-based frameworks, clearly define processes and goals, and encourage innovative thinking by leveraging academic language and communication strategies to drive success. The book also comes with a Coaching System Planning Tool, reflective questions, recommended practices, stories from the field, definition guides for shared language, and online access to coaching-in-action videos. Available now: www.scholastic.com/coachingpartnership.

The Next Step Forward in Word Study and Phonics by Jan Richardson and Michèle Dufresne

Guided reading experts Jan Richardson and Michèle Dufresne provide K–8 educators with practical guidance for planning and teaching developmentally-appropriate and targeted word study lessons, including phonics and spelling, as part of a program for guided reading levels pre-A–Z. Educators will learn about how readers solve words, how to assess what students know and need to learn next, along with the skills, activities, and materials that will lead them to become proficient word-solvers and independent readers. The engaging and effective lessons encompass six different approaches based on a gradual release of responsibility model and fit within Richardson's best-selling The Next Step Forward lesson plan framework. Additional resources that pair with the book include lesson walk-throughs, assessment forms, checklists, inventories, lesson charts, plan templates, word cards, printable leveled books, and more. Available at the end of August 2019 with pre-orders open now: www.scholastic.com/janrichardson.

