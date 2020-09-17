Two New RCA Opioid Treatment Programs Open to Battle Addiction in Middlesex County and Camden County, New Jersey

RCA also opened an office-based opioid treatment program (OBOT) in Camden County, next to its comprehensive MAT facility, Bravo Medical in Somerdale. The two newest MAT programs in Camden and Middlesex Counties bring the total number of standalone RCA opioid treatment programs in New Jersey to four and the total number of substance use disorder treatment programs in the Garden State to seven.

The Woodbridge Healthcare Clinic is located at 670 US Highway 1 North in Iselin, NJ, ten minutes from Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay, RCA's second inpatient/outpatient substance use disorder treatment facility. In addition to providing methadone and suboxone medications and outpatient services, Woodbridge Healthcare Clinic provides short and long term detoxification services, assessments, and a program for pregnant women.

Over 1800 New Jersey residents died from suspected drug overdoses from January 1 of this year to July 31, 2020, the majority from opioid overdoses. In Middlesex County alone, there have been 132 suspected overdose deaths so far in 2020, with 634 people resuscitated with naloxone (also called Narcan). Sadly, similar numbers were reported in Camden County with 145 suspected overdose deaths in that time period, and 1510 naloxone revivals.

Thankfully, there are medications that exist to reduce cravings for opiates, lower relapse rates, and ultimately save lives. RCA utilizes FDA approved medications – methadone and suboxone -- to treat patients with opioid addictions and employs compassionate, dedicated staff committed to helping others. These medications change how the brain and nervous system respond to withdrawal symptoms by providing physical relief and help in regulating emotional and cognitive functioning. The fear of withdrawal is one of the biggest reasons why people get stuck in the cycle of addiction and studies show that patients using MAT are less likely to relapse.

"When people who are in active addiction stop using drugs, the early effects of withdrawal can be unbearable, causing physical sickness and emotional distress. It makes carrying out day to day activities almost impossible. But with medication such as methadone and suboxone, patients become stable enough to begin working toward their recovery without the often-paralyzing fear of withdrawal," explains Bryan Smith, Executive Director at Woodbridge Healthcare Clinic.

Of the FDA approved medications for opioid use disorder, methadone provides the strongest protection against withdrawal symptoms and drug cravings. Patients who take methadone are dosed daily by registered nurses at RCA clinics. Suboxone is another effective form of MAT but does not require daily dosing.

RCA suboxone patients in South Jersey can choose Camden County Suboxone, located at 8 Somerdale Square, 1200 White Horse Rd in Somerdale, NJ. At Camden County Suboxone, opioid use disorder patients can elect to receive their suboxone prescriptions in a physician's office setting with flexible scheduling of appointments once a week and eventually once a month.

RCA's expanding system of stand-alone MAT facilities features Woodbridge Healthcare Clinic in Iselin, Bravo Healthcare Clinic and Camden County Suboxone in Somerdale, NJ, Trenton Healthcare Clinic, and Delaware County Healthcare Clinic located outside of Philadelphia. RCA also has an inpatient substance use disorder treatment center in Mays Landing, NJ, RCA at Lighthouse, in addition to the residential facility in South Amboy, and an outpatient facility in Voorhees, NJ,

RCA provides evidence-based comprehensive addiction treatment at centers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Illinois. RCA is committed to providing a safe and successful treatment environment for all patients, staff, and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, complying with all state and CDC mitigation measures including using the GENETWORx diagnostic viral test for staff and new inpatient admissions which has an accuracy rate in the 99th percentile.

