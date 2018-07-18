Two New Restaurants Announced for Growing Wheeling Town Center

WHEELING, Ill., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggsperience and Meat and Potato Eatery are the two newest restaurants to sign a lease at the near-completed Wheeling Town Center, which is on track to open in early 2019. These additions complement the variety of restaurants, entertainment and other retailers that have already signed, bringing the space to 83 percent occupancy.

"With these options, the Wheeling Town Center has something for everyone when it comes to dining," said Joshua Goldstein, President of The Lynmark Group, Wheeling Town Center's developer. "We are thrilled to offer residents and neighbors an option for leisurely brunching or eating out on a Saturday night. It was our intention to create a downtown where everyone feels welcome, and we are proud that it's becoming a reality."

Both restaurants will occupy 4,000 square feet and provide outdoor seating areas for their patrons. Neighbors may already be familiar with both eateries as Eggsperience has been a local favorite in the Chicagoland area for 25 years, serving lunch and breakfast options to customers at their eight locations. Meat and Potato Eatery has been serving fans homestyle comfort lunch and dinner options since 2015 in their two locations in McHenry and Carpentersville.

"We are very excited to be a part of this amazing development and community," said Ted Zatos, Co-owner of Meat and Potato Eatery. "Our menu screams comfort food with specialty sandwiches, salads, bowls and homemade dinner offerings. The selection is a perfect complement to the area, and we know neighbors will be satisfied."

The Wheeling Town Center is also home to several other key dining tenants, including City Works Eatery and Pour House, Mia's Cantina and a Starbucks. Other retail space highlights include Inland Bank, CMX Cinemas, 312 Nails & Spa and The Learning Experience®.

"As a local restaurant operating in the Chicagoland area for over two decades, we are eager to join this dynamic space," said Peter Sakoufakis, Owner of Eggsperience. "The assortment of retail provides a thoughtful mix of dining and leisure that we fit nicely into."

The space also includes the luxury ONE rental apartments. The exclusive 301, five-story complex features unique floor plans that offer private terraces, balconies, dens and other high-end amenities.

About the Wheeling Town Center: The Wheeling Town Center is a mixed-use development at the center of it all featuring a luxury five-story 301-unit apartment building and a pedestrian-friendly plaza that connects residents and visitors with the development's 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment venues.



www.thewheelingtowncenter.com

About The Lynmark Group: The Lynmark Group is a third-generation family-owned real estate development company headquartered in Suffern, New York. The Lynmark Group has been on the forefront of real estate development for over 58 years, having developed over one billion dollars worth of income producing assets in multi-family housing, retail centers, office buildings, and hospitality across the region and the continental U.S.

