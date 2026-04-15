Two New Richmond American Communities Coming Soon to Hollister

Eaglecrest & Verdant at Fairview are now accepting homesite reservations

HOLLISTER, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that Eaglecrest and Verdant at Fairview (RichmondAmerican.com/Fairview) are now accepting homesite reservations in Hollister. Scheduled to open in June, these exciting additions to the sought-after Fairview masterplan showcase seven inspired single- and two-story floor plans floor plans with designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Palmetto is one of three impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Eaglecrest at Fairview in Hollister, California.

Designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles, the attractively priced homes at Eaglecrest and Verdant at Fairview are ideal for first-time buyers and homeowners looking to right-size their living space. Effortlessly blending style and functionality, the versatile floor plans at these inviting neighborhoods will appeal to an array of Central Coast house hunters.

Eaglecrest and Verdant at Fairview will offer to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at these communities will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

More about Eaglecrest & Verdant at Fairview:

New single- & two-story homes from the $700s

Seven thoughtfully designed floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,730 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Generous homesites

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Exciting personalization opportunities

Convenient access to shopping, dining, & notable Silicon Valley employment hubs

Near Pinnacles National Park & historic downtown Hollister

Eaglecrest at Fairview is located at 1980 Wisteria Street in Hollister. Verdant at Fairview is located at 1960 Wisteria Street in Hollister. Call 707.918.1448 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.