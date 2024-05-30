Two new-to-market Raimonds Staprans works will be presented in Moran's Modern + Contemporary Fine Art sale!

Tues., June 11th, 2024 | 12:00pm PDT

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers will present their Modern & Contemporary Art on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024, at noon PDT. This auction will feature works by many important artists of the 20th and 21st centuries such as Raimonds Staprans, George E. Hughes, Pablo Picasso, Masami Teraoka, Norman Rockwell, Jacques Lipchitz, Alec Monopoly, Marc Chagall, Joe Basso, Senaka Senanayake, Hunt Slonem, Ruth Armer, Peter Alexander, Henrietta Berk, Linda McCartney, and Joan Miro.

The star of the show is a new-to-market work by Raimonds Staprans (b. 1926) titled, "Blue Skies, Red Paint," 1994. Moran's is excited to, once again, offer Staprans's work since they achieved the world auction record for the artist last August with his orange-themed painting, "A Study of Down Rolling Oranges with a Staid Neon Apple," 1995, achieving $237,500 (including buyer's premium). Lot 34, "Blue Skies, Red Paint," 1994, estimated $100,000-200,000, and was exhibited in, "Raimonds Staprans," at the Mendenhall Gallery in Pasadena, CA from January 13-February 8, 1996, with Staprans' current record holder set by Moran's last summer. Also presented in this sale, Staprans's "A Can and Orange," 1996, estimated $20,000-40,000, and purchased from the Mendenhall Gallery during their 1997 exhibit, "Raimonds Staprans".

There will also be two works by the New York artist, illustrator, and portraitist, George E. Hughes (1907-1990) that he did for The Saturday Evening Post. Lot 85, "Gossiping Neighbor," 1951, estimated $25,000-35,000, and lot 86, "Don't Block The Driveway," 1953, estimated $25,000-35,000.

Another well-known Saturday Evening Post artist presented in this sale is Norman Rockwell (1894-1978). On the block will be lot 84, a study for the oil painting, The Land of Enchantment, estimated $20,000-30,000, currently in the collection of the New Rochelle Library, New Rochelle, New York, which appeared as a double-page spread in the December 22, 1934, edition of The Saturday Evening Post.

A defining artist of the contemporary ukiyo-e style is Masami Teraoka (b. 1936), who combines traditional Japanese woodblock printing with American pop culture and current events, all through the lens of evocative satire. "Rabbit Island Catfish", lot 42, estimated $20,000-30,000, is from his 1992 New Wave Series and depicts a Western tourist washed up on the shores of Japan.

