Two New Tomlyn® Animal Health Products Now Available to Pet Owners Online and in Pet Stores

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its line of veterinarian-formulated products for household pets, Tomlyn® Veterinary Science, has announced that its two products launched at SuperZoo in August, Urinary Tract Health and Loose Stool Remedy — Firm Fast, are now available for purchase online and in-store.

"Over the past year, we've been working to bring these two products to the Tomlyn product line and we're happy to announce that they are now available for pet owners," said Brittany Green, product manager at Tomlyn. "We always try to provide pet parents with an assortment of animal health products that meet their needs, whether it's something they use with their pets every day, or a product that helps manage conditions that come and go."

The Tomlyn Urinary Tract Health is an easy to administer daily tablet that is available in both 30 count ($28.99) or 60 count ($49.99). Suitable for both cats and dogs, the product helps maintain normal urinary tract function and supports healthy elimination.

"Our Urinary Tract Health contains compounds from cranberry extract that help keep bacteria from sticking to the lining of the urinary tract," said Dr. Jen Kasten, technical services veterinarian at Tomlyn. "Spayed female dogs, older cats, overweight cats and male cats, as well as pets that are stressed or those that urinate in the house or outside the litter box, may benefit from daily use of the product."

Available in both gel (15 cc for $21.99 and 30 cc for $27.99) and tablet (10 count for $12.99), Tomlyn's Loose Stool Remedy helps cat and dog parents manage occasional loose stools that can sometimes result from dietary changes or anxiety caused by travel, boarding, veterinary visits, thunderstorms, fireworks, new household additions and more.

"The Loose Stool Remedy can be used once loose stools are seen or even ahead of an inciting event, such as travel or boarding," said Kasten.

Product information sheets and high-resolution images of the Urinary Tract Health and Loose Stool Remedy in all varieties can be found here.

To learn more about Tomlyn's full line of veterinarian-formulated pet health products and where they can be purchased, please visit www.tomlyn.com.

About Tomlyn®:

Tomlyn, a world-class animal health and wellness company founded in 1976, carries a complete line of scientifically developed, veterinarian-approved animal health products. The company's wide selection of product categories range from immune support, pill masking paste, digestive support and hairball remedies, to joint and hip support, calming aids and sanitizers. Tomlyn is owned by, Vetoquinol, the eighth-largest veterinary pharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, please visit www.tomlyn.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

