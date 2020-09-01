Two New York Companies Come Together To Help Kids Stay Safe as They Go Back to School

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As children prepare to return to classrooms next week, two healthcare companies in New York have teamed up in the fight to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Staffing and H2One Hand Sanitizer will provide more than 390 New York public schools with nurses, healthcare professionals, and sanitizing products. The first of the school healthcare workers will begin orientation at the schools just after Labor Day, with the first pupils due to arrive on September 10th.

Under the direction of the NYS Department of Education, Prime Staffing will assign nurses and healthcare professionals to schools in each of the five boroughs, partnering with H2One to provide thousands of bottles of premium hand sanitizer for kids, staff, and healthcare workers at the schools. In addition, H2One will create an animated video teaching the students how to properly sanitize their hands. It is just one of the ways the children will be encouraged to stay safe both inside the schools, and at home.

During the height of the pandemic, Prime Staffing helped place hundreds of urgently needed critical care and nursing staff to Tri-State area hospitals. CEO Michael Fazio says he is proud to now focus his attention on children: "As a father of two, I want to make sure that our schools are as safe as they can be when the kids return, and these healthcare workers will make that a reality."

H2One CEO Alfred Zaccagnino, a proud father of two children, believes that among the most important steps to keeping the virus at bay is keeping hands clean and sanitized: "We are delighted to partner with Prime Staffing on this important project which will not only will keep children safe, but will also go a long way to educate them on the importance of sanitization in our new normal. Applying sanitizer, in addition to washing their hands, should become as second nature to kids as tying their shoelaces."

H2One donates one bottle of its hand sanitizer for every bottle sold online, to Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

