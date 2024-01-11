TWO NFL TEAMS CLINCH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES PLAYING ON HELLAS MATRIX HELIX® TURF AT THEIR HOME STADIUMS

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans each secured division titles in the final week of the regular NFL season and are preparing for the first round of the playoffs. Besides both franchises being in Texas, the Cowboys and Texans have another thing in common—they both play on Matrix Helix® Turf systems designed, manufactured, and installed by Hellas.

In the final game of the regular NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East division title. With their storied history and reputation as "America's Team," The Dallas Cowboys play on a Hellas Matrix Helix Turf system at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and practice on Matrix Helix at the Star in Frisco, Texas. Hellas has been the Official Turf Provider of the Dallas Cowboys since 2013.

"Over the last decade, Hellas has provided us with multiple turf fields that have helped transform AT&T Stadium into a world-class event center," says AT&T Stadium General Manager Tod Martin. "From NFL and collegiate football games to international soccer matches, it is a luxury to own separate field surfaces to fit a wide variety of sporting events and execute them at the highest level."

In Houston, the Texans are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, this time as the AFC South division title winners. The team plays at NRG Stadium on Hellas' Matrix Helix Turf system, and practices on the same turf system at their practice facility. Matrix Helix Turf systems by Hellas have been the Preferred Turf of the Houston Texans for the past six years.

"We take immense pride in being integral to the success of two dynamic and competitive football teams," says Hellas CEO Reed J. Seaton. "Leveraging our cutting-edge turf and seasoned experts, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans have earned well-deserved division titles. We eagerly anticipate cheering on both teams during their playoff run."

In addition to providing turf for the Cowboys and the Texans, Hellas turf can also be found at the practice facilities and/or stadiums of 10 other NFL teams during the 2023 season. Half of all teams in the playoffs play or practice on a Hellas Matrix Helix Turf system.

About The Dallas Cowboys – Headquartered at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Cowboys are part of the NFL's NFC East Division and play home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. For more information, visit dallascowboys.com

About AT&T Stadium - Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and is the largest NFL stadium ever built. Designed by HKS Architects, AT&T Stadium is 3 million square feet and has a capacity of over 100,000 people. The stadium features signature monumental arches, an expansive retractable roof, massive glass retractable end zone doors, a distinguishing canted glass wall, and the world's largest center-hanging HD video board. For more information, visit attstadium.com

About Houston Texans – Located in Harris County, the Texans are an American professional football team competing in the National Football League as a member club of the American Football Conference South Division. The Texans play their home games at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit HoustonTexans.com.

About NRG Stadium – NRG Stadium is located in the heart of Houston, Texas, and used for various events throughout the year, including The Houston Texans Football games, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, The Tax Act Texas Bowl, and top musical acts.

About Hellas – Located in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. Fields for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are coming soon, as well. Hellas has multiple offices located around the world. For more information about Hellas and its industry-leading turf solutions, please visit Hellas.com.

