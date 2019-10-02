Two Nonprofit Industry Veterans Join RKD Group

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Moore and Lynn Howes, two veteran nonprofit fundraising executives, join RKD Group. RKD is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

Moore brings 30 years of professional fundraising experience to her new role as Executive Vice President of RKD's Mid-Market business, which serves more than 200 animal welfare and food bank clients. She adds deep and diverse experience in marketing operations, sales and client service, data management and strategic program design.

In her previous role with the Grizzard/One & All agency, Moore led the company's services to 1,400 Salvation Army accounts, with more than $30 million in annual sales. She is an accomplished leader in organizational redesign, change management and process improvement; and she recently led an initiative to develop and deliver an agency-wide donor data warehouse.

Howes has served as a fundraiser, marketer and strategist for nonprofit organizations since 2001. She joins RKD as Vice President, Data & Analytics, Mid-Market. She spent the previous seven years as partner at Analytical Ones, working closely with the RKD team in that role.

In addition to her data and analytics expertise, Howes brings experience managing clients, including the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army Canada.

"We are excited to have both Perry Moore and Lynn Howes join RKD Group," says CEO Tim Kersten. "They are highly regarded professionals with a deep commitment to the nonprofit sector. I know our clients will benefit from their expertise and professionalism, and so will RKD Group as we continue our growth as the nation's premier provider of multichannel fundraising and marketing solutions to nonprofit organizations."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information, go to RKDGroup.com.

