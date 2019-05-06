Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Ishika and Olivia North Dakota's top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington, D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Ishika, a senior at Davies High School, started a nonprofit organization two years ago that donates bassinets for babies whose families lack a secure place for them to sleep. While volunteering at the American Indian Resource Center, Ishika met a young mother with a son who was born eight weeks prematurely and did not have a safe place of his own to sleep. "He was pale and barely moving," said Ishika, who also was a premature infant. "I thought of my own bassinet, how it kept me warm, safe, and healthy." As a volunteer at the center, she had visited several Native American reservations and from conversations with center staff knew that the rate of sudden infant death syndrome was higher than average in this population and was sometimes due to unsafe sleeping arrangements.

So Ishika began researching the issue and decided to create "Cradle Me Care" to try to reduce infant mortality in her state. After gaining nonprofit status, she developed a website, began organizing fundraisers such as raffles and door-to-door appeals, applied for grants, contacted the media to promote her events, and developed relationships with local healthcare and social services agencies for referrals. So far, she has purchased more than 100 bassinets and distributed them to organizations that help parents in need in two states and three tribal communities. In addition to her bassinet project, Ishika continues to be an active volunteer at the American Indian Resource Center, where she helped organize and lead a summit on disparities in tribal oral health. She also has helped monitor and analyze local, state and federal policies that impact the health of Native Americans.

Olivia, a sixth-grader at Cheney Middle School, has organized blanket-making events that have produced more than 600 fleece security blankets for hospitalized or traumatized children in need of comfort. In 2009, Olivia started experiencing seizures and was eventually diagnosed with epilepsy. During one of several hospitalizations, she was handed a blanket. "I know how good the blanket made me feel. A blanket makes you feel like you are at home," Olivia said. The blanket Olivia was given at the hospital came from Project Linus, an organization named after the blanket-toting character in the Peanuts comic strip. It was started by a Colorado woman who, after reading a newspaper article about a 3-year-old girl who had endured months of painful treatment for cancer with the help of her special blanket, decided every frightened child should have one. Remembering how good that blanket had made her feel during a stressful time, Olivia began volunteering with the organization, and started her own organization in 2018 called "Warm Blanket Hugs."

Olivia's mother helped her promote her blanket-making events on social media. In addition to the volunteers who participated in her events, many people also donated fleece for blankets, the leftovers of which Olivia used to make over 100 dog toys. In 2017, she started asking friends and family to give her fleece or money instead of presents on her birthday so that she could donate more blankets. Olivia is also using social media and her role as Miss Pre Teen Prairie Rose International 2019 to encourage people across the country to become involved in providing a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need. Every time Olivia sees a child hug one of her blankets, "It puts a smile on my face," she said.

"We're impressed and inspired by the way these honorees have identified problems facing their communities and stepped up to the challenge to make a difference," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "It's a privilege to celebrate their leadership and compassion, and we look forward to seeing the great things they accomplish in the future."

"These students have not only done important work in support of people in need – they've also shown their peers that young people can, and do, create meaningful change," said Christine Handy, president of NASSP. "We commend each of these young volunteers for all they've contributed to their communities."

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle level and high school students nationwide participated in this year's program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 24 years, the program has honored more than 125,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

