Two North Park University Students Receive Prestigious Fulbright Awards

CHICAGO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park senior Chase Friel and graduate Joel Beyar C'22 have been named recipients of the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program award.

Friel, a double-major in biblical and theological studies and politics and government, will use her Fulbright grant to pursue a Master's Degree in Inequalities, Interventions, and New Welfare State at the University of Turku in Finland. During the two-year program, she will receive a full-tuition scholarship and additional funds to pursue studies and research on social policy and intervention design.

Joel Beyar, who received a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Arabic Studies, will use his Fulbright award to work in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan as an English teaching assistant at a local school. He will also receive funding to continue studying the Arabic language.

In addition, Theodore Hallam C'22, was named as a Fulbright semifinalist and will receive a smaller award to work as an English teaching assistant in Lithuania.

Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement, and record of service. Their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of Fulbright alumni, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Notable Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and 41 who have served as a head of state or government.

More than 2,000 diverse U.S. students, artists, and early career professionals in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards annually.

