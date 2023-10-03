Two Ocean Trust Appoints Former Wyoming Banking Commissioner Albert Forkner as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer

Key hire further enhances Two Ocean's generational wealth management capabilities including its industry-leading digital asset and private trust company offerings

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Ocean Trust, a Wyoming-chartered trust company that provides generational wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and foundations, announced today the appointment of Albert Forkner as its new Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. In this role, Forkner will be responsible for overseeing all risk management and ensuring compliance with federal, state and international regulatory requirements, both for clients and for Two Ocean itself. With a distinguished background in financial infrastructure and governance, Forkner brings invaluable expertise to further enhance Two Ocean's leading-edge trust and investment offering to its clients, including its industry-leading digital asset and private trust company capabilities. Forkner will also become a member of the Two Ocean board of directors and will be based at the company's Jackson Hole headquarters.

For more than 20 years, Forkner held oversight and regulatory positions at the Wyoming Division of Banking. Beginning as a bank examiner in 1996 he assumed increasing responsibilities in new roles, eventually being named State Banking Commissioner in 2012, a position he held for 10 years. Forkner's responsibilities included the administration of laws and regulations governing all state-chartered banks and non-depository trust companies, fostering innovation and economic opportunities in the state and regularly meeting with senior leadership of the FDIC, Federal Reserve and the CFPB.

Throughout his career, Forkner has shown a commitment to innovation and industry stewardship. Since 2011, he has held leadership roles at the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, including serving as Chairman. At the Wyoming Division of Banking, he played a pivotal role in establishing compliance and regulatory protocols for the creation of private trust companies (PTCs) and the handling of digital assets, making Wyoming a leader and top destination for these services.

"I've long known Two Ocean Trust, and in working with the team over the years I recognized the depth of knowledge and the quality of character they bring to work every day," said Forkner. "This is an industry built on trust and relationships, and Two Ocean has made these ideals the hallmark of how they do business. I'm excited to join an enterprise built on experience and traditional values but looking every day to innovate and bring their clients results they can have complete confidence in."

"Albert's extensive experience in both traditional finance and digital assets regulation makes him an ideal addition to Two Ocean Trust," said Joel Revill, CEO of Two Ocean Trust. "He has been at the forefront of regulatory conversations on a national level, placing him in a unique position to manage risk and ensure full compliance across all aspects of our business, whether investment management, trust services or PTC administration for clients. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to Two Ocean."

About Two Ocean Trust

Two Ocean Trust provides a full range of trust and investment capabilities to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and foundations. Based in Jackson Hole, Two Ocean Trust is uniquely positioned to provide access to Wyoming's modern trust laws, tax advantages, and enhanced privacy and asset protections. For additional information, visit www.twoocean.com.

Media Inquiries

Michael Kingsley

Forefront Communications for Two Ocean Trust

[email protected]

914-522-9471

SOURCE Two Ocean Trust