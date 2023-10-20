Two of Colorado's Retirement Advisors, Darian Andreson and Kathy Larouere, Co-Author New Book on How to Enjoy a Better Lifestyle in Retirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Retire Abundantly," the latest book from Darian Andreson and Kathy Larouere equips retirees on how to avoid the latest retirement myths and mistakes.

Converting a lifetime of work and savings into a successful retirement that can last almost as many years as it took to save it has always been a complex task. With the multiplication of negative forces that are at work in the economy, it has become a daunting effort requiring a multi-disciplinary approach.

The effects on retiree confidence can be seen in a recent survey. Three in four retirees (73%) are not "very confident" that they will "will have enough money to live comfortably" throughout their retirement years (source: Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research, 1993-2023 Retirement Confidence Survey). This is the lowest level of confidence in a decade.

"There's a huge difference between a retirement filled with worry and doubt, and a retirement with clarity and confidence. I believe that people who have worked hard and successfully saved for their retirement deserve to enjoy the fruit of their labor. That process begins with reducing taxes," says financial educator, author, speaker and retirement advisor, Darian Andreson.

"Retire Abundantly" educates those who have successfully accumulated money for retirement against costly mistakes and little-known missteps that often derail a secure retirement, as well as spoil dreams of a family legacy.

Kathy Larouere adds, "There are many myths about money and retirement that people are generally unaware of. These can lead to unknown and expensive mistakes, even those with a team of well-meaning advisors. Darian and I want people to read Retire Abundantly so that they are more informed about their options in retirement."

The easy-to-read book is not laden with theory or jargon. Rather it is filled with practical principles and real-world examples. It begins by exposing how and why the financial and investment advisory industry has left many retirees confused, along with common misconceptions that the industry and financial media have led people to believe.

It outlines the three major retirement mistakes and includes a very helpful section detailing twelve challenging retirement obstacles. The book outlines solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates concepts covered in the book.

Another interesting and informative feature of the book is its collection of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book concludes by showing readers how to take the next step for informed planning of their retirement and wealth goals.

Darian adds, "I believe that people who have worked hard and successfully saved deserve a better lifestyle in retirement. That is not easy. There are so many moving parts. It requires a multi-disciplinary team working together for your good to protect you and your money from retirement blindspots and potholes. And an understanding that reducing taxes is the bedrock of a secure retirement."

About Darian Andreson

Darian Andreson is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Advisor, who is the Co-Author of "RETIRE ABUNDANTLY". As the Founder and President of Senior Tax Advisory Group, Darian and his multi-disciplinary team have been helping hard working couples and individuals enjoy a better lifestyle in retirement since 2002. Their custom, comprehensive and careful retirement planning process is built on the understanding that reducing taxes is the foundation of a secure retirement.

About Kathy Larouere

Kathy Larouere is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Advisor, who is the Co-Author of "RETIRE ABUNDANTLY". With over a quarter of a century of financial experience, Kathy has been part of the multi-disciplinary team at Senior Tax Advisory Group since 2006. She helps hard working couples and individuals enjoy a better lifestyle in retirement through their custom, comprehensive and careful retirement planning process, which is built on the understanding that reducing taxes is the foundation of a secure retirement.

Advisory services offered through Senior Tax Advisory Group, a SEC registered investment advisor.

