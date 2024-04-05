Two of Kellogg's Iconic Mascots, Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, Just Dropped Their Very Own, Limited-Edition Crocs™

The legendary duo levels up this cereal-ously epic Crocs™ shoe drop with exclusive cereal boxes and Jibbitz™ charms

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget just enjoying your cereal, because things are about to get GR-R-REATER than ever before. Today, Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam® are taking their star status one step further by teaming up with the iconic global footwear brand, Crocs, to drop a limited-edition shoe – and cereal – collection, to celebrate the duo's legendary roots at the breakfast table and beyond.

To kick things off, Kellogg's x Crocs™ will give cereal lovers something to bowl over – exclusive Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Kellogg's Froot Loops® Crocs cereal boxes, which are now available at select retailers nationwide. The cereal boxes will also include a QR code for fans to redeem a free Kellogg's Jibbitz™ charm, inviting them to celebrate the unique designs of each mascot's Crocs.

As two icons who have been part of America's pantries for over half a century, Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam's Crocs shoes pair fashion and nostalgia, all so fans can show their ultimate brand love. Inspired by their unique personalities, Tony the Tiger's Crocs sandals exude his confidence, optimism, and an effortlessly cool vibe, while Toucan Sam's Crocs clogs capture his playful, fun, and distinctly loopy spirit.

Together, their collaboration offers fans two iconic styles, both of which are elevated with one-of-a kind Jibbitz:

The Frosted Flakes Cozzzy Sandal gives off GR-R-REAT vibes, featuring faux fur lining, Tony's signature red bandana and a bold "They're GR-R-REAT" Jibbitz charm.





gives off GR-R-REAT vibes, featuring faux fur lining, Tony's signature red bandana and a bold "They're GR-R-REAT" Jibbitz charm. The Froot Loops Classic Clogs feature vibrant stripes and a winged strap for walking on the loopy side, complete with a "Follow Your Nose" and cereal inspired Jibbitz charms.

"Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are no strangers to fashion collaborations, but this Crocs drop is one of the coolest yet," said Laura Newman, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. "Having their own exclusive Crocs and Jibbitz is the perfect way for Tony and Toucan Sam to express themselves and we're excited to share that with our fans so they can literally walk in their shoes."

Fans who want to sport their love for Tony the Tiger or Toucan Sam can check out crocs.com, starting today, to sign up and be the first to know when their iconic kicks will be available for purchase in June, retailing at $70 per pair.

Those who are eager to celebrate with their limited-edition Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Kellogg's Froot Loops® cereal boxes can do so by claiming their free Toucan Sam or Tony the Tiger Jibbitz charm by mail. Simply snap a picture of their receipt with the qualifying purchase, scan the QR code or upload to FreeCharmOffer.com – while supplies last, of course.

Stay in the loop on TikTok and Instagram at @kelloggsfrostedflakes, @frootloops and @crocs.

About WK Kellogg Co®

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

