Two of Maine's Leading Father/Son Wealth Advisors, Jack Zinn and John Zinn, Contribute to New Book to Show Retirees How to Cut Taxes and Avoid Costly Retirement Mistakes

FALMOUTH, Maine, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent unsettling events in the United States and the world, retiring well and enjoying retirement has become an even more complex and daunting task, fraught with many new challenges.

In "RETIRE ABUNDANTLY", business owners, professionals and retirees will find wisdom, practical advice, and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes and how to create a greater lifestyle and legacy.

According to USA Today, prior to the pandemic, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings - rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years - make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

"Most retirees are unaware of the serious challenges standing in the way of successful people enjoying the money they have worked hard to save. Saving the money is hard enough. Preserving, protecting, and passing on your hard-earned wealth requires a totally different set of specialized skills," says Jack Zinn, a recognized financial educator, author, speaker, and wealth advisor.

The new book educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their lifestyle in retirement.

"For example," John Zinn shares, "few retirees know that running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that, 'Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful.' The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break the rules."

The book is easy to read yet filled with powerful tax saving information. It exposes how and why the retirement planning industry has left some retirees adrift. It also identified common and costly myths that many retirees have been led to believe. As a result, many retirees are making three little known retirement mistakes.

"We believe that hard working folks who are financially successful and serious about their money deserve to be fully informed and to know their options," says John Zinn.

The book outlines solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates the concepts detailed in the book. Another interesting and informative feature of the book are a set of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book ends by showing readers how to take the next step in their own retirement planning.

"We want retirees to be fully informed about the many tax saving and lifestyle enhancing options that they have. That's our goal for this book," says Jack Zinn.

About Jack Zinn

Jack Zinn, AAMS®, AIF®, CEPA is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Wealth Advisor. Jack is a Contributor to "Retire Abundantly" and Partner at Back Cove Financial. As an Accredited Investment Fiduciary, Accredited Asset Management Specialist and Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Jack has been helping business owners, corporations, professionals, and retirees preserve, protect, and pass on their wealth since 1994. In addition to spending time with his wife Jennifer and their grown sons, Jack loves sailing, cycling and pretty much anything outdoors.

About John Zinn, III

John Zinn, III, AAMS®, CRPC®, CEPA is an Author and Wealth Advisor. John is a Contributor to "Retire Abundantly" and has earned the professional designations of Accredited Asset Management Specialist℠ (AAMS®), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ (CRPC®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA). John is teamed up with his dad, Jack, who has been helping business owners, corporations, professionals, and retirees preserve, protect, and pass on their wealth since 1994. John enjoys golfing, mountain biking, snowboarding, and spending time with family and friends.

