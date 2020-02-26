Two of Pennsylvania's Top Wealth Advisors, David Gollner and Sherri Marini, Co-Author New Book on How to Avoid Costly Retirement Mistakes

HERMITAGE, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new book by David Gollner and Sherri Marini, retirees and others are educated against money mistakes and expensive retirement missteps.

Building wealth over a lifetime is one thing. Successfully planning, preserving, and passing on that wealth is another.

Business owners, executives, and professionals will gain wisdom and practical advice on how to enjoy a greater retirement and leave a lasting legacy in "Retire Abundantly," a new book co-authored by David Gollner, RFC®, MCEP® and Sherri Marini, CEP®, MPA.

"Protecting a lifetime of hard work is complex and fraught with many pitfalls without guidance from a specialist. Most don't understand that the rules to successfully plan, preserve, protect and pass on their wealth are very different than the rules needed to successfully accumulate that wealth," said David Gollner, Founder and CEO of Legacy Financial Strategies, Inc.

The new book educates those families with accumulated wealth against costly mistakes and little-known missteps that often derail the retirement lifestyle they planned, as well as spoil best-laid plans for a legacy.

Sherri Marini, V.P. of Legacy Financial Strategies, Inc., adds, "Business owners, executives or professionals who have successfully built wealth face very different retirement obstacles than the typical family. As a result of popular myths about money and wealth, many are unaware of very expensive mistakes that they may be making today, even those with a team of well-meaning advisors."

For example, Gollner adds, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break their rules.

The easy-to-read book is filled with practical principles and real-world examples. It begins by exposing how and why the financial and investment advisory industry has left many investors confused, along with common misconceptions that the industry and financial media have led the public to believe.

Further, it outlines the three major retirement mistakes and includes a very helpful section detailing twelve challenging retirement obstacles. The book concludes with solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates concepts outlined in the book. Readers will enjoy the real-world stories of failure and success, as well as how to take the next step in preserving their wealth.

David Gollner continues, "I have been helping hard working, succesful business owners, professionals, and other individuals preserve, protect and pass on their wealth since 1970. This book is part of our mission to educate people so they can upgrade their lifestyle and leave a greater legacy. That's why I want people to read this book."

About David Gollner, RFC®, MCEP® and Sherri Marini, CEP®, MPA

David Gollner, RFC®, MCEP®, is a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Advisor. As a Registered Financial Consultant (RFC®) and Master Certified Estate Planner (MCEP®), David, the Founder and CEO of Legacy Financial Strategies, Inc., and his team help business owners, executives and professionals preserve, protect and pass on their wealth so they can upgrade their lifestyle and leave a greater legacy.

Sherri Marini, CEP®, MPA, is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Advisor. As a Certified Estate Planner (CEP®) with a master's degree, Sherri combines her unique professional training and experience with her passion to help people fully enjoy the fruit of a lifetime of hard work in her role as a Wealth Advisor and V.P. of Legacy Financial Strategies, Inc.

