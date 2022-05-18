Two of Tennessee's Retirement Specialists, Greg McGee and Ryan Moore, Co-Author New Book to Help Retirees Avoid Retirement Mistakes and Cut Taxes

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans over age 65 are facing stiff challenges to retire and stay retired.

Business owners, executives and professionals will enjoy wisdom, advice and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes to create a greater lifestyle and legacy in their newest book, "RETIRE ABUNDANTLY". The new book educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their lifestyle in retirement.

"It wasn't so long ago that retirement meant peace of mind with a pension and a gold watch for our parents and grandparents. Today, the maze of financial, tax, and investment challenges create a growing uneasiness for retirees. Stock market volatility, historically low interest rates, economic uncertainty, loss of pensions and the rising cost of health care have placed increasing burden on the shoulders of hard-working Americans," shares Greg McGee, financial educator, author, and President of Retirement Solutions Group.

The easy-to-read book is not laden with technical jargon. It begins by exposing how and why the retirement planning industry has left some retirees adrift with the myths that many have been led to believe. It also details three major retirement mistakes that many are making. A very helpful section follows detailing twelve of the biggest retirement obstacles.

"Making the money is one thing. Keeping it is another," shares Ryan Moore, CFF, CEP, financial educator, author, speaker and CEO of Retirement Solutions Group. "There are a myriad of challenges standing in the way of successful people enjoying the money they have worked hard to earn and save. Saving money for retirement takes hard work, sacrifice and diligence. Protecting your money through retirement takes a time-tested plan, process and seasoned counsel."

This book outlines the possible solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates the concepts detailed in the book. Another interesting and informative feature of the book are a set of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book ends by showing readers how to take the next step in their own retirement lifestyle and wealth planning.

Greg McGee continues, "As a result of widely held myths about money and retirement, many are making some costly mistakes. The worst part of it is that most don't even know it. They are unaware and going along day-by-day thinking they are OK."

"We want readers to be informed not only about the challenges they face, but also to know that they have options," shares Ryan Moore.

About Greg McGee and Ryan Moore, CFF, CEP

Greg McGee is a Financial Educator, Author and Retirement Planner. As the President of Retirement Solutions Group, he and their team show business owners, managers and other professionals how to fully enjoy their retirement by protecting and preserving their hard-earned wealth through The New Generation Retirement® Process. Before assuming the leadership of Retirement Solutions Group, McGee was the Founder and President of a successful business in the cable TV industry. With his pilot's license, Greg loves to cruise the skies in a Cirrus SR22, and he also enjoys playing guitar.

Ryan D. Moore, CFF, CEP is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Planner, who holds the Certified Financial Fiduciary (CFF) and Certified Estate Planner (CEP) designations. As CEO of Retirement Solutions Group, he and their team help business owners, managers and other professionals fully enjoy their retirement through The New Generation Retirement® Process, a unique holistic retirement planning process. When he is not advising and helping clients, Ryan enjoys time with his wife, Chelsea, and their four children, and coaching youth sports.

Contact :

Greg McGee and Ryan Moore

Retirement Solutions Group

[email protected]

(615) 467-6300

SOURCE Greg McGee and Ryan Moore