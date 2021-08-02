Two of the Oldest Law Firms in Tampa Bay, Florida Are Joining Forces

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. announces the historic news that Fisher & Sauls, P.A. will be joining them as of August 2, 2021.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. announces the historic news that Fisher & Sauls, P.A. will be joining them as of August 2, 2021. This event will join two of the oldest and most respected law firms in St. Petersburg. The Firm's main office will remain at 5858 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL and the new Riverview office is located at 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102, Riverview Florida, 33578.

This partnership will significantly grow the Firm's practices in the areas of estate planning, probate, real estate, and business law. The following Fisher & Sauls, P.A. attorneys will be joining forces with Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.: Robert Kapusta (Business, estate planning, real estate), Laurie Valentine (Estate planning and probate), Hunter Rawls (Probate, estate planning and probate litigation), Kenneth "Kip" Thornton (Real estate), and Bruce Marger (Estate planning).

"Adding the reputation and legal talent of Fisher & Sauls was a perfect complement to our other growing practice areas. This addition provides the manpower and resources to expand throughout Tampa Bay," said Sean McQuaid, President of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

Since 1958, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has been recognized for its skill and experience in handling personal injury claims, complex litigation, criminal defense, insurance claims, commercial transactions, real estate, corporate matters and appellate law. Fisher & Sauls was established in 1936 and has been recognized by the City of St. Petersburg as a Legacy Business in the areas of estate planning, probate, real estate, and business law.     

