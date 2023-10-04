Two of The Villa Group Resorts, Villa La Valencia and Villa La Estancia, Earn Prestigious 2023 Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Villa Group Resorts is thrilled to announce that two of their stunning properties, Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit and Villa La Valencia Los Cabos, have been recognized as winners in the prestigious 2023 Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards. Both resorts have earned their place among the Top 20 Best Resorts in Western Mexico, further solidifying their reputation as the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico.

Condé Nast Announces 2023 Winners

Condé Nast Traveler, a renowned authority in the travel and tourism industry, asked travelers from around the world to cast votes to honor the best of the best in their annual Readers' Choice Awards survey. Villa La Valencia Los Cabos was ranked 12th, and Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit was ranked 14th among the Top 20 elite hotels in Mexico to make the list.

Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit Among Best Resorts in Mexico

These accolades are a testament to The Villa Group Resorts' commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, nestled in the pristine paradise of Nuevo Vallarta, has consistently set the bar high, impressing guests with their world-class service, memorable vacation experiences, and exceptional dining. With stunning ocean views, spacious accommodations, and a wealth of onsite activities, Villa La Estancia is the ideal choice for travelers with discerning tastes.

Villa La Valencia Takes Home Huge Win

With a rapid ascent to the top, Villa La Valencia stands as a shining example of what top Cabo all-inclusive resorts should be – a destination distinguished by unparalleled service, superior suites, and activities that appeal to all types of travelers. The resort's modern amenities and luxurious inclusions have garnered a reputation of excellence. Although the Cabo all-inclusive resort just opened in 2022, it is clear that it has mastered the art of luxury, offering premium vacation experiences for all guests.

"The Villa Group Resorts is honored to receive this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler and is deeply grateful to all those who voted. Being considered among the best all-inclusive resorts Mexico has to offer is no small feat, and it is with great pride that we celebrate this accomplishment," said Sasa Milojevic, COO of The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas.

The Villa Group Resorts will continue its legacy of excellence, offering travelers unforgettable getaways at the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico.

For more information about The Villa Group Resorts, Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, Villa La Valencia Los Cabos, or to book a stay at these choice hotels, visit https://villagroupresorts.com/ .

About The Villa Group Resorts:

The Villa Group Resorts is a premier collection of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, known for its commitment to delivering exceptional vacation experiences. With properties in some of Mexico's most beautiful destinations, including Riviera Nayarit, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta, The Villa Group Resorts offers choice hotels for travelers seeking luxury, comfort, and remarkable memories.

