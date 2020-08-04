Two Original European Crime-Solving Drama TV Series Premiere This Summer On Ultra Macho

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Macho, a Spanish-language HD channel featuring the best in travel, extreme sports, Mexican wrestling, cars, late-night adult shows, reality series, documentaries and other programming, premieres two European crime-solving drama TV series from Austria and Ukraine to keep viewers hooked this august: Intuición Criminal (Fast Forward) and Justicia y Magia (Major and Magic).

Intuición Criminal (Fast Forward) chronicles the storylines of a woman in her mid-thirties, a divorced single mother - and a successful investigator at Vienna's criminal investigation department. The good-looking young detective handles the balancing act between her job and parental duties with amusement and pleasure. Even if her teenage twins keep her on her toes, she goes all out for the pursuit of criminals. Sentimentality has no room in all this.



Justicia y Magia (Major and Magic) tells about how a major is forced to come back to the provincial town he was born. No calm life awaits him: his new boss presents him with unsolved cases one after another. By pure accident and somewhere, on the outskirts of the city, in the private sector major meets a young well-known seer. Though he has never believed in magic, her powers do impress him and help they can solve lots of hung-up cases together.

Ultra Macho is currently available on Hotwire Communications and FiOS by Verizon.

For more information on Ultra Macho's programming, including tune-in dates and times, please visit Ultra Macho at olympusat.com/networks

