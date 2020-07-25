Two Packaging Products Benefitting from the COVID-Fueled E-Commerce Spike

CLEVELAND, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce is up amid the COVID-19 pandemic as business and consumer efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus continue to hit brick-and-mortar retail sales volumes. Among the biggest beneficiaries of the accelerated transition away from in-person to online shopping will be packaging firms. According to two new Freedonia Group studies, e-commerce trends will be major growth drivers for bubble packaging and insulated packaging containers and shippers through 2024.

E-commerce will be the fastest growing market for bubble packaging through 2024

The e-commerce market for bubble packaging – which accounted for 30% of total demand in 2019 – is expected to outpace all other outlets for bubble packaging, as consumers become increasingly comfortable ordering items online. Higher value items in particular require added protection and thus more packaging to ensure safe transport. Consumers opting for e-commerce, due to the added convenience of not having to go to the store, increases the number of packages shipped and thus demand for protective packaging. Growth in onsite inflatable bubble packaging will create further opportunities in the e-commerce market.

Insulated packaging containers and shippers boosted by increased meal kit/food e-commerce activity

Insulated shipping containers are seeing strong sales increases in the relatively small e-commerce market, driven by expanding online sales of meal kits and other perishable food and beverage items. Many packages containing fresh and frozen items require good insulation during shipping, (e.g., packages are often left outdoors until the intended recipient arrives home). However, in these applications, insulated shipping containers face intense competition from more sustainable protective packaging alternatives, such as insulated liners and reusable shipping containers.

Want to learn more?

Insulated Packaging Containers & Shippers and Bubble Packaging are now available from The Freedonia Group. Also, be sure to check Freedonia's COVID-19 Economic Impact Tracker for up-to-date pandemic analysis.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group