Two PatientPoint Executives Named to PM360 "ELITE 100"

Over the course of his more than 25 years as a health media executive and entrepreneur, Traver has consistently anticipated market changes and seized opportunity to help companies adapt. Since his arrival to PatientPoint in May 2017 in the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer, Traver has been integral to developing the company's long-term growth plan and product roadmap while spearheading mergers and acquisitions efforts. Earlier this year, he played a critical role in the company's partnership with MeU Care to launch the point-of-care (POC) mobile engagement and communications platform PatientPoint Connect.

Under Scott's leadership, PatientPoint has become the POC industry's preeminent purveyor of insight and value through best-in-class analytics and independent evaluation. Throughout his 17-year tenure, Scott has led the way in developing the company's proprietary predictive measurement methodology to measure POC channel effectiveness, making PatientPoint a true trailblazer in its commitment to trust and transparency. He's also shaping auditing standards for the entire industry as a leader within the Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3).

"Traver and Scott embody the key tenets of the ELITE 100: they are exceptional leaders working to innovate and continually transform the industry with an entrepreneurial spirit," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "Traver's uncanny ability to predict trends, seize opportunity and bring concepts to life coupled with Scott's visionary work to develop auditing and validation standards for PatientPoint and the rest of our industry help make us the trusted POC leader. I'm honored to call them colleagues and congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition."

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact in the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their supervisors, clients, and colleagues and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 17 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Drug Researchers and Developers, Entrepreneurs, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Tech-know Geeks and Transformational Leaders.

"The 2018 ELITE 100 include remarkable individuals and marketing teams who have made their mark on this industry and are helping to push it forward with new ideas, outstanding leadership and incredible work," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "We are proud to call them ELITE, and we expect even more great things from them in the future."

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2018 issue. You can read the profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2018-pm360-elite-100.

Traver, Scott and the rest of the winners will be honored at a celebratory event on July 10 in New York City at the rooftop bar 230 FIFTH. Tickets are available for purchase at www.pm360online.com/elitetickets.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint powers more effective patient-physician engagements across all points of care. With 30 years of unrivaled experience and continual, meaningful innovation, we are trusted consultants to healthcare providers and sponsoring brands. Using superior analytics and insights, we craft customized programs that make every doctor-patient engagement better. From primary care to complex specialties, from practices to hospitals, PatientPoint provides a cohesive communication platform that enriches the entire care experience and delivers proven results. By the end of 2018, PatientPoint programs are on track to impact patient-physician discussions in more than 51,000 physician offices and 1,000 hospitals nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

