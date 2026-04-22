Two Pennsylvania Lawmakers Defy Political Norms, Building Friendship, Faith, and Bipartisan Results

New Liz's Coffee Connection Podcast Episode Highlights Unlikely Partnership Bridging Deep Divides

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a political era defined by division, two Pennsylvania lawmakers from opposite parties are drawing attention for taking a different approach. They eat together, pray together, and most notably, work together.

In a new episode of Liz's Coffee Connection, State Representatives Jared Solomon, a Democrat from Philadelphia, and Jesse Topper, a Republican from Bedford and Fulton counties, share how they have built a genuine friendship across political, geographic, and cultural lines while delivering bipartisan progress in Harrisburg.

A Democrat and a Republican from very different parts of Pennsylvania share how friendship, trust, and real conversation can move public service forward. Speed Speed At a time of rising national polarization, a Democrat and Republican offer a working model for collaboration built on trust Pennsylvania State Representatives Jared Solomon and Jesse Topper join Liz Hirsh Naftali's Liz's Coffee Connection Podcast

Representing districts that reflect starkly different Pennsylvanias, one urban and diverse and the other rural and conservative, Solomon and Topper have made relationship building central to their work.

"If you don't have that, it's really impossible to build on anything else." — Jesse Topper

Their partnership led to the creation of the bipartisan PA-1 Caucus, which brings together nine Democrats and nine Republicans focused on institutional reform, accountability, and restoring trust in government. Through that work, the caucus has helped advance efforts to modernize legislative operations, improve transparency, and create space for cross party cooperation on priorities that directly impact constituents.

At a time when political discourse often rewards conflict, the two lawmakers are intentionally breaking the unwritten rules of twenty-first century politics by prioritizing personal connection over partisanship.

"We go right to 'you're R, I'm D' and that's just not how relationships are formed." — Jared Solomon

For audiences across the country, their story offers a clear message. Leaders can represent very different constituencies and still find common ground when trust comes first. That trust, built through consistent dialogue and shared time together, has created a foundation for meaningful bipartisan action.

Blending personal stories with insights on leadership, the conversation highlights a model rooted in respect, authenticity, and a shared commitment to getting work done.

Watch or listen to the full episode on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Liz's Coffee Connection:

Liz's Coffee Connection explores the human side of leadership, bringing together voices from across perspectives to inspire connection, understanding, and meaningful dialogue.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Seelig

973-768-7910

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SOURCE Liz's Coffee Connection Podcast