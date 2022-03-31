Two PeopleScout Leaders Recognized in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association's 2022 Women in RPO Awards

PeopleScout executive leaders identified as influential women in RPO for leading industry growth and transformation

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cindy Cutaia, PeopleReady and PeopleScout chief business operations officer, and Sarah Murphy, PeopleScout senior vice president of client delivery, have been recognized as 2022 Influential Woman award winners in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association's second annual Women in RPO Awards.

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association presented the Influential Woman and the Rising Woman awards in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, recognizing women in RPO who make a difference in the lives of their teams and their clients and within their organizations.

"We are so fortunate to have Cindy and Sarah on our PeopleScout team—both have made incredible contributions to the RPO industry, our teams and our clients during their tenure in the industry and at PeopleScout," said Taryn Owen, PeopleReady and PeopleScout President & COO. "Our genuine thanks to RPOA for recognizing Cindy and Sarah for their contributions."

More about PeopleScout's 2022 Women in RPO Award winners:

Cindy Cutaia, chief business operations officer, PeopleReady and PeopleScout, brings over 15 years of leadership and 20 years of industry experience in partnering with global organizations to build and deliver strategic, scalable talent acquisition solutions with a focus on operational and process excellence. In her current role, Cindy is responsible for enabling operational effectiveness to champion PeopleReady and PeopleScout's mission and vision, including supporting the strategic business plan and governance of the operational goals. Her role also includes executive leadership of TrueBlue's Global Delivery Centers in Gurgaon and Bangalore, India.

Sarah Murphy, vice president of client delivery, PeopleScout, has been with PeopleScout for 13 years. As Senior Vice President, Client Delivery, Sarah is responsible for partnering with our internal team and our clients' talent acquisition function in delivery, leadership, innovation, growth, transformation and strategy, as a trusted partner to clients primarily in the healthcare, finance, government and hospitality industries. With a total of 22 years in recruitment/human resources, Sarah has successfully led both niche hiring engagements of 5,000 hires as well as high-volume solutions of up to 55,000 hires per year. Sarah is a passionate leader and takes pride in mentoring and developing fellow female leaders and fostering an inclusive work environment.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

