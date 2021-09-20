Two PetSafe® Products Honored With Pet Independent Innovation Awards

With more than 1,250 nominations coming in from all over the world for the 2021 Pet Independent Innovation Awards , the products were assessed on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, impact, value and more. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges who focused their review on how a product, company or organization innovatively distinguishes itself.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition from the Pet Independent Innovation Awards because it showcases the PetSafe® team's commitment to keeping pets healthy, safe, and happy through our innovative and thoughtful product design," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "The ScoopFree® Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box and Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy are two great examples of trusted pet product solutions to help solidify that commitment to cats and their owners."

The PetSafe® ScoopFree® Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box automatically rakes away cat waste to eliminate scooping, cleaning, and refilling for weeks. The ScoopFree® Smart includes a health counter to track usage and note any irregularities that may signal possible health concerns like a urinary tract infection. Connected to the My PetSafe® app, pet parents can specify the number of cats they have, adjust cleaning cycles, and activate the rake even when their cat isn't using the litter box. Cat owners can also customize their settings to receive advance reminders to change or order more litter trays.

The PetSafe® Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy is a fun way to keep your cat healthy and active with two play mode options and a random, moving laser display. The electronic cat toy can be placed on flat surfaces such as counters or tables or can hang from a doorknob, and each play session lasts for 15 minutes with a rest mode in between to avoid overstimulation. The Dancing Dot™ is equipped with a class 1-type laser, boasting the highest safety rating available for laser toys.

Both the ScoopFree® Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box and Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy are available for purchase at www.petsafe.com and major pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Worley

Senior PR Specialist

615.417.9870

[email protected]

SOURCE PetSafe®

Related Links

http://www.petsafe.com

