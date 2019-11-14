Two Pillars Launches Another Revolutionary Kitchen Gadget: ZipBag

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Pillars, a San Francisco-based kitchen and home goods innovator, unveils their newest product, ZipBag, on Kickstarter, a lunch bag and plastic bag replacement with leftover tracking and temperature control.

Two Pillars

"A recent study commissioned by the WWF found that we eat nearly a credit card's worth of plastic each week," says Alia Lau, founder of Two Pillars. ZipBag helps households reduce their plastic waste from the single-use plastic baggies that are frequently found in kitchens. ZipBag not only saves the Earth and oceans from pollution but also saves money, as one reusable ZipBag can replace thousands of plastic bags. "When designing ZipBag, our focus was to create a reusable kitchen and on-the-go gadget that can be reused for years and years," says Lau.

Engineered for optimal food storage, ZipBag's patent-pending design creates an airtight and non-spill seal to preserve foods' freshness and flavor. Each ZipBag also has a rotating day-of-the-week dial that can be used to conveniently track when leftovers expire, for weekly meal prep and overall refrigerator organization. Other notable ZipBag features include 100% food-safe platinum silicone that is FDA approved with a lifetime warranty.

"There has been an overwhelming increase in waste. How many times have you cleaned out your fridge and been left with a trash can of uneaten and expired food?" said Lau. Research shows the United States wastes 50 percent more food now than it did in the 1970s. "One of our many aims for ZipBag is to promote eco-friendly living and decrease the amount of food and disposable materials, like plastic bags, that are unnecessarily wasted and end up in our oceans on a regular basis," Lau continued.

ZipBag Features Include:

Reusable, plastic bag alternative

Unique dial for food tracking

Microwave, oven, and freezer safe

Airtight and non-spill seal

Lifetime warranty

100 percent platinum silicone - FDA, BPA-free

Minimize clutter - store or hang using silicone loop

Easy to clean

Dishwasher safe

Pricing and Availability:

ZipBag can be purchased on Kickstarter with an exclusive rate of Buy 2 Get 1 Free for a limited time.

About Two Pillars:

Two Pillars is a company focused on creating eco-friendly kitchen and home goods products that are socially conscious and make everyday living easier. Their guiding philosophy is to provide consumer products that are thoughtfully designed, usable in any household, and respond to users' everyday needs.

