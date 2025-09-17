Two Practices in Central and South County, Rhode Island Partner with Qualitas Dental Partners

SHARON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitas Dental Partners is proud to announce the additions of two general practices in Rhode Island to its outstanding network of providers.

The practice partners bring with them a strong legacy of personalized, high-quality dental care. Known for their commitment to patient-centered service, they offer a comprehensive suite of treatments, including Family, Cosmetic, and Implant Dentistry. Their longstanding presence and trusted reputation in the community speak to the quality of care they consistently deliver.

As part of the Qualitas Dental Partners family, these practices will maintain their unique identities and patient-first philosophy while benefiting from expanded support and a coordinated concierge model of patient care. Access to advanced technologies, professional collaboration, and centralized resources will further empower them to provide a higher standard of care.

Qualitas Dental Partners is dedicated to improving oral health outcomes across New England. These two new partners reinforce the organization's mission to align with like-minded practices that prioritize clinical excellence, innovation, and a culture of continuous improvement—for both patients and dental professionals alike.

Qualitas Dental Partners is a doctor-owned dental partnership based in southern New England. It is comprised of renowned providers practicing across the spectrum of general dentistry and all dental specialties. Qualitas' mission is to provide exceptional coordinated patient care and outcomes through a conscientious partnership between dentists and supporting team members. To honor this focus, new partners are carefully selected and approved by current members. For more information, please visit www.theqdp.com.

