Two Provost Umphrey Attorneys Earn 'Lawyer of the Year' Honors

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Provost Umphrey attorneys have been named Lawyer of the Year for their respective practice groups as part of the Best Lawyers in America 2021 honors.

Equity Partner James E. Payne earned this distinction for his work in product liability litigation on behalf of plaintiffs, with additional honors for plaintiffs' personal injury litigation. Attorney Keith Hyde earned Lawyer of the Year for his work in mass torts and class actions on behalf of plaintiffs with additional recognition for his work in personal injury and product liability litigation.

For a sixth consecutive year, all of Provost Umphrey's equity partners earned placement to the Best Lawyers in America listing. Bryan O. Blevins, Jr., Edward Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II, and D'Juana Parks received honors for their work with plaintiffs in personal injury and product liability litigation as well as plaintiffs' mass tort and class actions litigation.

Additional Provost Umphrey attorneys honored by Best Lawyers in 2021 for their plaintiffs' litigation work include:

Darren Brown : Consumer Law, Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability

: Consumer Law, Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability Guy G. Fisher : Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability

: Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability W. Michael Hamilton : Labor and Employment

: Labor and Employment Christopher T. Kirchmer : Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability

: Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability Matthew C. Matheny : Mass Torts, Class Actions and Personal Injury

: Mass Torts, Class Actions and Personal Injury Colin D. Moore : Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability

: Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury and Product Liability Jacqueline Ryall : Personal Injury

: Personal Injury David P. Wilson : Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury

Provost Umphrey associate Fabiana Baum has been named as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her work in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. This award is given to up and coming attorneys that demonstrate promising careers.

The Best Lawyers in America is recognized as one of the leading guides to the U.S. legal profession. Surveys from tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide are used to compile the rankings of the nation's top lawyers in various practice areas.

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.

