Two Provost Umphrey Attorneys Earn 'Lawyer of the Year' Honors

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Provost Umphrey attorneys have been named Lawyer of the Year for their respective practice groups as part of the Best Lawyers in America 2022 honors.

Equity Partner Edward Fisher earned Lawyer of the Year distinction for his work in mass tort litigation and class actions on behalf of plaintiffs. Attorney Colin D. Moore earned Lawyer of the Year for his work in product liability litigation for plaintiffs with additional recognition for his work in personal injury, mass tort litigation, and class actions.

For a seventh consecutive year, all of Provost Umphrey's equity partners earned placement to the Best Lawyers in America listing. Bryan O. Blevins, Jr., Edward Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II, Matthew Matheny, and James E. Payne received honors for their work with plaintiffs in personal injury and product liability litigation. Blevins and Matheny received additional recognition for their work in mass tort and class actions for plaintiffs.

Additional Provost Umphrey attorneys honored by Best Lawyers in 2022 for their plaintiffs' litigation work include:

Darren Brown : Consumer Law, Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability

: Consumer Law, Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability Guy G. Fisher : Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability

: Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability W. Michael Hamilton : Labor and Employment

: Labor and Employment Christopher T. Kirchmer : Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability

: Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability Jacqueline Ryall : Personal Injury

: Personal Injury John Cowan : Product Liability

: Product Liability D'Juana Parks: Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability

Keith Hyde : Environmental Litigation, Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability

: Environmental Litigation, Mass Torts, Class Actions, Personal Injury, and Product Liability David P. Wilson : Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury

Provost Umphrey Attorney Fabiana Baum has been named as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her work in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. This award is given to up-and-coming attorneys that demonstrate promising careers.

The Best Lawyers in America is recognized as one of the leading guides to the U.S. legal profession. Surveys from tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide are used to compile the rankings of the nation's top lawyers in various practice areas.

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.

