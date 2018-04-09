Two renowned restaurant consultants work together to apply world-class data analysis skills to menu strategies

The two companies have started working together on behalf of several clients, and are finding that this approach helps restaurant brands to be smarter as they optimize their menu strategy, design, content and pricing structure in a way that promotes profitability while encouraging repeat customers.

As an example, clients often want to know how to sell more items that will enhance profitability, while understanding the thought process behind customer decisions. By working together, King-Casey and RMS can offer a complete picture of what customers are thinking and how those mindsets can be turned into menu decisions.

"The beauty of this approach is that it's based on methodologies that our firms have proven over the years," said Tom Cook, Principal of King-Casey. "For more than 30 years, we've been helping restaurants increase sales and profits by applying our customer-centric MenuBoard Optimization process. Now, RMS's analytical skills and algorithms enable us to develop and test many different product and pricing strategies to determine which are best for improving business performance."

"We deliver increased margins across menu items for our clients, without negatively impacting customer buying patterns and behavior," said Mark Kuperman, Chief Operating Officer of RMS. "While we focus on analyzing data that shows customers' actual buying behavior, King-Casey brings the ability to understand the sentiments driving that behavior. By working together, we can provide clients a powerful combination of knowledge."

The two firms are now telling their respective clients about this new approach, and are getting significant interest.

About King-Casey

Founded in 1953, King-Casey is a pioneer in restaurant consulting, branding and design. Clients include Starbucks, McDonald's, Subway and Del Taco. For more information and to receive their reports on "Menu Strategy Modeling" and "The Seven Absolutes of MenuBoard Optimization," visit www.king-casey.com.

About Revenue Management Solutions

Revenue Management Solutions, based in Tampa, Florida, is a leader in bringing a data-based approach to pricing and menu optimization for restaurants, providing solutions for a number of leading global restaurant brands, including many of the largest companies in the industry. Since 1994, the company has been successfully providing solutions to clients to increase profit and enhance brand value. RMS assists more than 50 major brands in more than 40 countries, with its patented processes of revenue management used in more than 100,000 locations globally. For more information on how RMS helps its clients, visit www.revenuemanage.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-renowned-restaurant-consultants-work-together-to-apply-world-class-data-analysis-skills-to-menu-strategies-300625412.html

SOURCE Revenue Management Solutions (RMS)