Two Results Secured by The Perecman Firm Make Nation's 2020 Top 20 Work Accident Settlements List

$3.325 Million Settlement : A $3.325 million recovery secured by attorney Steven B. Dorfman for an injured construction worker was the 16 th largest work accident settlement in the U.S. in 2020, according to Top Verdict.

The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., is a proven personal injury and workers' compensation practice that fights for injured victims and families across New York City with law offices in Midtown Manhattan and Long Island. In addition to recovering over half a billion in compensation for clients since 1983, The Perecman Firm has also established itself as one of the region's most respected workplace and construction accident practices in the region – securing more than 50 separate verdicts and settlements valued at $1 million or more in the past five years alone.

With results continually featured among the top recoveries in New York and the nation, The Perecman Firm's award-winning team has demonstrated the difference that highly skilled and experienced attorneys can make for their clients. For more information about the firm, visit www.perecman.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

