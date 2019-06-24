Two Rivers Welcomes Vacationers and Locals Alike to Join in on Summer Fun

TWO RIVERS, Wis., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Two Rivers invites Wisconsinites to head north for the weekend and enjoy the fun summer activities this lively town has to offer. Located in Manitowoc County on the shores of Lake Michigan, this quaint town of 12,000 offers vibrant events and beautiful scenery throughout the year.

"Summer is a great time to show people that we really have something special here in Two Rivers," said Greg Buckley, Two Rivers City Manager. "When people visit Two Rivers, they will see the entrepreneurial spirit in our Main Street and enjoy the natural beauty of the lakefront. We are proud of our community and invite everyone to experience Two Rivers."

Two Rivers offers a connection to the great outdoors along its shoreline. There is a long history connecting the city with the water. People who visit will feel the difference and see that it's a great place to be.

Summer in Two Rivers includes the following activities:

• Bands on the Beach

A tribute to lake culture and live music, Bands on the Beach features different bands from the surrounding area playing free concerts throughout the summer. Bands including Saving Savannah, The Honeygoats and Cold Soda Club are scheduled to perform.



Dates: Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.



Friday, July 5, 2019, at 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 4 p.m. – 7p.m.



Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Neshotah Park, Pierce Street, Two Rivers

• 18th Annual Cool City Classic Car Show and Cruise

The Cool City Classic Car Show and Cruise is a great way to take in the beautiful scenery and kick off summer. The Cruise begins in Manitowoc and ends in downtown Two Rivers. Hundreds of show cars will be lined up on Washington Street in downtown Two Rivers. Stop by to check out the cars, partake in the family events, experience the community and see which cars place first this year.



Dates: June 28th 6 p.m. (Cruise) and June 29, 2019, at 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Car Show)

Location: UW-Manitowoc to Downtown Two Rivers (Cruise); Washington St. in Two Rivers (Car Show)

• US Beach Soccer National Championship Wisconsin Qualifier

The biggest beach soccer tournament is coming to Neshotah Beach! Teams will compete for a chance to qualify for the US Beach Soccer National Championship in August 2019. Youth 13u - 19u will participate for a spot in the national championships while 9u - 12u will compete for the regional championship. Come cheer on Wisconsinites as they compete and enjoy a day at Neshotah Beach!





Date: July 13-14, 2019

Location: Neshotah Beach, 2111 Pierce St., Two Rivers

• EVP Coolest Coast Pro-Am Volleyball Tournament

The EVP Pro-Am National Tour stops in Two Rivers, allowing spectators a chance to see elite athletes compete on the sand for top honors. Fans also have the chance to interact with the pros by participating in contests and promotions during the event.



Date: July 19-21, 2019

Location: Neshotah Beach, 2111 Pierce St., Two Rivers

• Kites over Lake Michigan

Labor Day weekend is best spent in Two Rivers taking in the colorful sight of kites flying alongside Lake Michigan. Enjoy colorful ground displays, the running of the bols, glider drops, precision stunt kite teams flying dual- and quad-line kites and more! Saturday will feature a night flight and fireworks show after the release of sky lanterns on the beach. There will be free kite making for kids and more kite flying performances on Sunday.



Dates: August 31 and September 1, 2019

Location: Neshotah Beach, 500 Zlatnik Dr., Two Rivers

*Note: Activities are dependent on wind conditions.

• Ethnic Festival

Ethnic Festival in downtown Two Rivers is a celebration of diversity and cultures with food, entertainment, craft vendors and more. With events for families, children and adults, there is plenty to do for everyone.





Date: September 21, 2019, at 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Central Park, 1710 W. Park St., Two Rivers

About the City of Two Rivers

The City of Two Rivers is a historic, Lake Michigan coastal community nestled along Neshotah Beach in Manitowoc County. Two Rivers is the birthplace of the ice cream sundae and home to a vibrant Main Street. From beaches to nature walks, harbors to bike trails, great things happen in everyday places in Two Rivers. For more information, visit http://www.two-rivers.org /.

