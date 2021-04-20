Two Roots™ Brewing brings Medal Winning Non-Alcoholic Beer to Arizona

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-alcoholic craft beer brewing pioneer Two Roots Brewing Co.™ announced today its continued expansion across the United States with product now sold in Arizona. The company has signed an agreement with local wholesaler Hensley Beverage Company to cover the entire State. Retailers are currently placing orders and will have product on shelf beginning this May.

Two Roots is the only non-alcoholic craft brewer to win back-to-back medals at the Great American Beer Festival®. In 2019, their Enough Said Lager won the Gold Medal and in 2020 Straight Drank IPA won bronze in the Session Beer or Non-Alcoholic Beer category.

The launch includes three non-alcoholic craft beers. Enough Said, a crisp lager brewed in the German Helles style, New West is an East meets West style IPA that is well-balanced with fruit forward hop flavor, and Straight Drank, a hoppy, dank, West Coast-style IPA. All three styles will be available packaged in six-packs of 12 oz. cans.

"The non-alcoholic craft beer segment is experiencing hyper-growth—growing 300% year-over-year—aligning the brand with distribution partners that help drive the market potential is critical," said Ron Goodson, President and CEO of Two Roots Brewing Co., "Launching in the Arizona market with a respected beverage industry leader like Hensley is beyond exciting. Their relationships with major retail chains and the best local bottle shops will be key to our continued success."

"We are thrilled to welcome Two Roots Brewing Co. to the Hensley Beverage portfolio," said Nate Dworkin, Vice President, Brand Management at Hensley Beverage Company. "As a multi-generational, family-owned, local beverage wholesaler, we are excited to partner with and represent the Two Roots brand, bringing their award-winning, non-alcoholic craft beer portfolio to thirsty consumers across the great State of Arizona."

