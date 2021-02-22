Two Roots™ Brewing brings Medal Winning Non-Alcoholic Beer to Massachusetts

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-alcoholic craft beer brewing pioneer Two Roots Brewing Co.™ announced today its continued expansion across the United States with product now sold in Massachusetts. The company has signed an agreement with local wholesalers Craft Beer Guild, L. Knife & Sons, and Seaboard Products, to cover the entire State. Retailers are currently placing orders and will have product on shelf before the end of the month.

Two Roots is the only non-alcoholic craft brewer to win back-to-back medals at the Great American Beer Festival®. In 2019, their Enough Said Lager won the Gold Medal and in 2020 Straight Drank IPA won bronze in the Session Beer or Non-Alcoholic Beer category.

The launch includes three non-alcoholic craft beers. Enough Said, a crisp lager brewed in the German Helles style, New West is an East meets West style IPA that is well-balanced with fruit forward hop flavor, and Straight Drank, a hoppy, dank, West Coast-style IPA. All three styles will be available packaged in six-packs of 12 oz. cans.

"Entering the Massachusetts market with the combined drive of our organizations will result in a successful partnership – and marks a key step in our strategic expansion plan," said Ron Goodson, President and CEO of Two Roots Brewing Co. "As the popularity of non-alcoholic beer continues to accelerate, we are strongly positioned to meet consumer demand that will exceed our customer's expectations."

"The non-alcoholic craft beer category is quickly emerging as consumers continue to seek alternative adult beverage options," said Michael Bernfeld, General Manager, Craft Brewers Guild. "Craft Brewers Guild of MA and The Sheehan Family Companies are excited to partner with Two Roots, bringing their non-alcoholic beer line to thirsty consumers across the great State of Massachusetts."

Retailers looking to add Two Roots can contact Mark DeFrank, Sales Director at: [email protected] .

