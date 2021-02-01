Two Roots Brewing Co. names former PepsiCo Executive and Harvest Health and Recreation COO Ron Goodson as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Roots Brewing Co. announces today the appointment of Ron Goodson as President and Chief Executive Officer. With over three decades of senior leadership experience within the food, beverage, and consumer goods industry, Goodson will leverage his extensive expertise to lead Two Roots' significant growth plans.

Ron Goodson, President and Chief Executive Officer Two Roots Brewing Co.

As former President and COO of Verano Holdings and recently COO for Harvest Health and Recreation (HRVSF), Goodson played a key role in both company's rapid growth and scale-out within the highly regulated cannabis industry. During his tenure at PepsiCo, he led their Southwest market unit, where he successfully integrated several independent bottlers through acquisitions, expanded case volume, revenue and operating profit, spearheaded all new product development and market execution while improving costs and productivity.

"Having consistently driven strong revenue and profit growth for some of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, I am thrilled to bring my expertise to Two Roots and support the company's vision for rapid growth and expansion," said Ron Goodson, President and CEO of Two Roots Brewing Co. "I look forward to working closely with the passionate and dedicated Two Roots team and apply my leadership skills and deep CPG and beverage experience to continue to propel our national award-winning, non-alcoholic craft beer's strong momentum. 2021 will prove to be a pivotable year for this segment, which grew at a staggering rate of more than 50% in 2020."

"Two Roots is a visionary organization that continues to attract the best, the brightest, and most qualified talent who consistently support our growth trajectory," said Michael Hayford, Founder and Board Member of Lighthouse Strategies.

Two Roots Brewing Co. is on a mission to change the non-alc beer conversation. Its unwavering dedication to quality, using only the finest hops and malts, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology, results in award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer. Their core offering includes a Lager, and two IPA's. Winner of back-to-back medals at the Great American Beer festival®; Gold for its Enough Said Lager and Bronze for its Straight Drank IPA. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI.

