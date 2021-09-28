Two Roots Brewing Co. Partners with Ekos to Streamline Rapid Growth Expansion Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Roots Beverage Company announced today that it has selected Ekos to streamline its operating efficiencies, improve inventory tracking, and optimize supply chain operations. Ekos is the leading business management software for craft beverage businesses. Two Roots will use the brewery-focused software to continue its best-in-class execution of the company's staggering growth.

"Our accelerated expansion drove the need for a robust brewery management system that would allow us to streamline operating efficiencies while maintaining the highest quality standards across all company functions as we rapidly expand our distribution footprint. Ekos was the ideal choice for Two Roots," said Ron Goodson, President and CEO, Two Roots Beverage Co. "Ekos will provide the visibility we need to adjust to the needs of our committed distributor partners and retailers bringing our ultra-premium, non-alcoholic craft beer to market."

Two Roots is the only non-alcoholic craft brewer to medal three years in a row at the Great American Beer Festival®. Their product portfolio includes 2019 and 2021 Gold Medal winner Enough Said, a crisp Helles, 2020 Bronze Medal winner Straight Drank, a West Coast-style IPA, and New West, an East meets West style IPA.

"Ekos is on a mission to digitize the craft supply chain and help craft producers power their businesses by driving efficiencies, streamlining communication and improving visibility in their processes," said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. "Forward-thinking companies like Two Roots are proof that embracing every growth channel with clear visibility across the business can lead to increased revenue and sustained success."

About Two Roots Beverage Co.:

Parent company to Two Roots Brewing Co., winner of double Gold and Bronze at the Great American Beer Festival® and Silver and Bronze at the Australian International Beer Awards, Two Roots is unwavering in its dedication to quality, using only the finest ingredients, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology to develop award-winning non-alcoholic craft beverages. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI. To learn more, please visit www.tworootsbrewingco.com

About Ekos:

Founded in 2014, Ekos is the leading business management technology platform for craft beverage businesses. To learn more, visit goekos.com.

SOURCE Two Roots Brewing