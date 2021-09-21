Two Roots Continues Rapid Distribution Expansion Across Midwest, Southwest, Northwest, and Northeastern States

Expansion brings the brewery's product portfolio footprint to millions of non-alcoholic beer fans across 20 states. Tweet this

A leader in the non-alc craft beer category, Two Roots is the only non-alcoholic craft brewer to win medals in three consecutive years at the Great American Beer Festival®. The launch includes; 2019 and 2021 Gold Medal winner Enough Said, a crisp Helles, 2020 Bronze Medal winner Straight Drank, a West Coast-style IPA, and New West, an East meets West style IPA. All three styles are available in six-packs of 12 oz cans.

"Health-conscious adults are reexamining their social drinking behavior and are reaching for a non-alc craft beer and weed to unwind instead," says Maikel van de Mortel, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer for Two Roots Beverage Co. "This mindful drinking movement is driving the staggering demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Partnering with wholesalers who are dialed-in with this rapidly growing segment is essential to meet this demand."

About Two Roots Beverage Co.:

Parent company to Two Roots Brewing Co., winner of double Gold and Bronze at the Great American Beer Festival® and Silver and Bronze at the Australian International Beer Awards, Two Roots is unwavering in its dedication to quality, using only the finest ingredients, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology to develop award-winning non-alcoholic craft beverages. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI. To learn more, please visit www.tworootsbrewingco.com

