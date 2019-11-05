Two Salient CRGT Employees Receive the ESGR Patriot Award for their Outstanding Support for the Army Reserve

Sgt. Olivia Trochesset, who is assigned to First 108th Engineering Battalion for the Army Reserve, submitted a Patriot Award request to formally recognize her supervisors. She recognized the understanding and flexibility her supervisors displayed when it came to her military training and deployments. Mr. Hendricks and Mr. Christianson's commitment to patriotism and the welfare of our deployed soldiers is far and above the normal of those who employ Citizen Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Women in the US Military Reserve and National Guard Forces.

Sgt. Trochesset went on to express her thanks to the team at Salient CRGT during the hectic absence from work while she was on military duty. We know that it takes shifting of duties and responsibilities in the absence of one of the working team. The entire team is to be commended on picking up the extra work when Sgt. Trochesset was called on to serve her country as a member of the Army Reserves.

"Congratulations Paul and Mark! Thank you for supporting this member of our military forces by making the work environment flexible when Sgt. Trochesset needed time for training and deployments," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "I am proud you are a part of our Salient CRGT family."

Sgt. Trochesset is one of the 1.3 million members of the Guard and Reserve who continue to perform an increasing number of unique missions within the U.S. borders and abroad. While they are providing their experience and expertise to protect our country and our way of life, their employers and families must carry on without them sometimes for extended times.

