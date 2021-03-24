Two Science Experts Join Open Book Extracts as Strategic Corporate Advisors

ROXBORO, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the development of a market-leading IP portfolio, including proprietary processes and formulations as well as molecular enhancements, Roxboro, N.C.-based Open Book Extracts (OBX) has engaged two leading experts with deep experience developing, protecting, and commercializing IP as strategic corporate advisors.

Dr. Emmanuelle Schuler and Dr. John Weatherspoon, Strategic Corporate Advisors For Open Book Extracts

Dr. Emmanuelle Schuler, PhD, MBA, serves as founding member of the OBX scientific advisory board and Dr. John Weatherspoon, PhD, JD, will serve as intellectual property advisor for Open Book Extracts (OBX), a manufacturer, distributor, and formulator of the industry's most innovative and high-quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products.

Dr. Schuler provides strategic management services to biotech and life science companies. She previously served as the head of [email protected], Johnson & Johnson's life science incubator, where she developed innovative solutions to positively impact patient lives and healthcare delivery, collaborating with J&J Innovation and J&J corporate venture capital group to attract companies in alignment with their strategic efforts in biopharma, diagnostics, medical devices, and consumer healthcare. Prior to joining J&J, Dr. Schuler led IP-based transactions at MD Anderson Cancer Center and previously was responsible for industry-based strategic collaborations at the University of Houston, and supported science policy projects under the mentorship of Nobel Laureate Dr. Richard E. Smalley at Rice University.

Dr. Weatherspoon is a registered U.S. patent attorney, having served as a patent attorney at Morgan Lewis and Winston Strawn. He is co-founder of Affirmed Pharma, an Advisor at Mili Pharmaceuticals, and regularly advises on patent strategy and building patent portfolios for clients. In addition, Dr. Weatherspoon also conducted biomedical research at Duke University, the George Washington University Medical Center, and Burroughs Wellcome.

"As with our previously appointed advisors, each appointee joining OBX comes from sectors outside the cannabis category and is a testament to the broad appeal of the industry and the unique opportunity to make an impact through OBX," said Dave Neundorfer co-founder and chief executive officer of Open Book Extracts.

OBX is dedicated to bringing safe and effective products to market. While much of the company's product development work is client-guided, OBX has recently embarked on several of its own research-backed product development initiatives, targeting the nutraceutical, skincare, and veterinary markets. OBX expects to commercialize its findings through licensing deals and/or joint venture partnerships with well-known, widely distributed consumer brands.

All of the recent corporate advisor appointments follow the company's announcement of their reciprocal research collaboration with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine (CWRU) to explore the mechanistic effects of cannabinoids on brain cell function. Powered by their cGMP operations and a team of world class scientists, OBX offers one of the largest portfolios of cannabinoid isolates including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THCV, all at greater than 99% purity, as well as formulation services and turnkey finished good manufacturing including edibles, softgels, tablets, tinctures, and a full range of topical products.

"Our approach is to guide our communities to plant-based, quality-of-life enhancing products as healthy alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs," said Neundorfer. As OBX gears up for a substantial growth phase, the depth and breadth of expertise of our newly appointed advisors will surely contribute tremendous value to our organization and the larger OBX ecosystem as we enhance and expand our capabilities."

Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for its Asia customers. For additional company and product information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

