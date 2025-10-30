Two Seas Capital Comments on Outcome of Special Meeting of Core Scientific Shareholders

Appreciates Shareholders' Thoughtful Consideration and Reiterates Enthusiasm About Company's Future Prospects

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Seas Capital LP ("Two Seas" or "we"), an alternative investment management firm and one of the largest shareholders of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORZ), today commented on the outcome of the special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") that was held today in connection with the Company's proposed sale to CoreWeave, Inc. ("CoreWeave") (NASDAQ: CRWV).

Sina Toussi, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Two Seas, issued the following statement:

"We thank our fellow shareholders for their engagement during this process and their support in rejecting this transaction at the Special Meeting. We appreciate the fact that so many of you recognize the value of Core Scientific and share our enthusiasm for the Company's bright future.

Now is the time to focus on the road ahead and for Core Scientific's management team to get back to the important work of growing the Company's power pipeline, securing additional contracts and building next generation data centers. Core Scientific has been a pioneer in the AI infrastructure build-out and we are excited for this growth story to continue.

The value creation initiatives outlined today by Core Scientific's CEO, Adam Sullivan, reinforced our confidence in the Company's executive management team and their ability to capitalize on the Company's outstanding assets and competitive advantages. We look forward to working constructively with the Company to help Core Scientific realize its abundant opportunities and create significant long-term value for shareholders."

About Two Seas Capital LP

Two Seas, founded in 2020 and led by Chief Investment Officer Sina Toussi, specializes in event-driven investing anchored by rigorous fundamental research and a targeted focus on special situations. With over $2 billion in assets under management, Two Seas' approach is designed to uncover market inefficiencies where value can be realized through the resolution of legal and regulatory events. The Two Seas team is highly regarded for its rigorous due diligence and its ability to translate complex and dynamic scenarios into actionable investment opportunities.

