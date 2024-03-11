Two sessions inject confidence in the world's development: Global Times editorial

BEIJING, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past week, China's two sessions have received a lot of attention from major domestic and international media and public opinion, with a series of key words, including "new quality productive forces," "high-quality development," "deepening reform," "high-standard opening-up," and "major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics," being widely discussed at home and abroad. As an important moment in China's political life each year, the two sessions, while striving for development, are also increasingly demonstrating influence beyond China, providing stability and confidence for the world economy's recovery and open development.

This year's two sessions were held against the backdrop of a complex and changing domestic and international development environment. 2024 is not only a critical year for achieving the goals of the "14th Five-Year Plan," but also a key year for achieving the transition to high-quality development of the economy.

However, driving the economy further toward recovery and improvement faces many difficulties and challenges. Internationally, the changing political environment brought by a "global election year" and ongoing regional and local conflicts pose challenges to the global economic recovery and open development, which cannot be underestimated. At this moment, it is particularly important to determine the direction and manner in which China, as one of the main engines of the world economy, will develop. Especially for us domestically, a clear, systematic, and detailed overall plan that gathers consensus from all parties is crucial.

In this sense, this year's two sessions have successfully achieved this task at a critical moment in a critical year. One point widely noted by the public is that the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability was vividly reflected in this year's two sessions. Faced with the uncertainty of the global economic and security situation, the signal released by the two sessions is stable and continuous. From the government work report to the work priorities and policy interpretations of various ministries, it not only demonstrates sufficient strategic determination and strategic clarity, but also embodies the foresight to lead economic and social development. Whether it is the overall layout of high-quality development or the new quality productive forces, after concentrated discussions and elaboration at this year's two sessions, it has become clearer and more directional. The enthusiasm and expectations of all sectors of society for forward development have been greatly enhanced, which is undoubtedly precious at present.

This year's two sessions have discussed topics covering the modern industrial system, artificial intelligence, new energy systems, and other new trends that will influence the future development direction of the economy. They have also shown a high level of concern for major issues affecting people's livelihoods such as employment, education, and healthcare. The focus of the two sessions on these topics and the active suggestions and proposals made by the deputies and political advisors have further enhanced the understanding of the characteristics and laws of the new development stage by the whole society, and maximized the positive momentum of the Chinese people working together toward a common goal.

For those who observe China's relationship with the world through the window of the two sessions, the most touching point of this year's two sessions is probably China's unwavering commitment to developing an open economy and its firm confidence in developing itself in conjunction with the world. China will further expand visa exemption to six countries, including Switzerland, fully lift restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector, and implement measures to ensure the national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises... These signals released at the two sessions all demonstrate China's determination to further open up to the outside world. A greater pace of opening-up and broader connections with the world have become a widespread consensus in Chinese society.

This year's two sessions are about to come to a successful conclusion, and there are many things that can be observed through the window of the two sessions. For the current world, the most important thing is to understand the real China from the two sessions. If one does not wear colored glasses and harbor biases, then a steady advancing China, a united and focused China, an upward striving China, a determined China to develop itself through integration with the world, is clearly visible, with firm steps.

