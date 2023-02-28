Two Sigma Insurance Quantified and SambaSafety Partner to De-Risk Doctored MVRs for Commercial Auto Underwriting

Market-leading Driver and Risk Data Now Available in SubmissionIQ

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma Insurance Quantified (TSIQ), a leading underwriting technology company for the commercial property and casualty industry, today announced a partnership with SambaSafety, the market leader in driver risk management technology. The partnership makes SambaSafety's suite of driver intelligence data available to users of TSIQ's leading-edge underwriting workbench, SubmissionIQ.

With the integration now live, underwriting teams utilizing the SubmissionIQ workbench have the ability to access a comprehensive set of SambaSafety data, including current and historical motor vehicle records (MVRs), traffic court data, aggregated telematics data and more. Available through a direct API connection, the combined power of this partnership allows teams to proactively validate drivers, combatting any attempt at disguising data and providing underwriters with a better picture of driver riskiness in order to capture the accurate premium reflective of the exposure.

"Partnering with best-in-breed data providers like SambaSafety is a central tenet of TSIQ's commitment to supply critical data to underwriting teams earlier in the process to make informed decisions," said Michael Tessalone, CFO and Head of Corporate Development at Two Sigma Insurance Quantified. "In the commercial transportation industry, doctored MVRs and other types of fraud are an unfortunate reality. The ability to detect that type of activity early is critical to accurately evaluating submissions and preventing unnecessary risk to the firm."

"TSIQ provides a powerful solution for commercial auto insurance leveraging advanced data science techniques to streamline and automate the often-manual underwriting process," commented Adam Holcombe, VP of Corporate Development at SambaSafety. "The SambaSafety team is delighted to help power the SubmissionIQ platform in delivering more accurate data to underwriting teams in real-time to help reduce the overall risk profile of employers and their policyholders."

TSIQ's partnership with SambaSafety marks another significant integration of critical datasets within SubmissionIQ, following on the heels of recent announcements with NominoData and Central Analysis Bureau . The availability of this data within the underwriting workflow drives significant efficiencies for underwriting teams and serves as a powerful tool to measure risk, ultimately ensuring quality decision making at the underwriter's desk.

About Two Sigma Insurance Quantified (TSIQ)

Two Sigma Insurance Quantified is an underwriting technology provider that arms commercial property and casualty insurance carriers and MGAs with the data and analytics they need to grow their business, improve underwriting profitability and be a preferred partner and employer. Backed by Two Sigma, a pioneer and global leader in the financial sciences, we believe that systematically delivering the right data, to the right people at the right time through a unified underwriting workbench will enable faster coverage decisions, more agile product innovation and significant risk reduction for all participants in the underwriting value chain. Learn more at www.twosigmaiq.com .

About SambaSafety

Since 1998, SambaSafety continues to be the pioneer and leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutions for personal and commercial insurance organizations. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps insurers to make informed decisions; employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies and background screeners perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. To learn more, visit sambasafety.com.

