Two Sigma Launches Venn, A Software Product For Institutional Investors to Manage Risk in Their Portfolios

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma announced it is launching Venn®, a cloud-based investment analysis software platform. Venn was initially introduced on a limited, invite-only basis, and is now available to institutional investors and wealth managers among others.

For many institutional investors, the investment process today remains highly qualitative, with a reliance on spreadsheets or other inefficient tools that are slow to provide more complex analysis and can require hours of manual effort to build and maintain. These barriers to data-driven analysis can prevent investment teams from responding to management needs in a timely manner and increase the likelihood of human error.

"Two Sigma has spent nearly two decades bringing a scientific approach to the investment process," said Carter Lyons, who leads Two Sigma's investment products and solutions business. "We think we can take that same approach and help investors analyze their entire portfolio, not just the capital we help to manage."

Venn applies Two Sigma's expertise in technology and investment analysis to help investors leverage data to answer critical questions they face each day. At the core, Venn is designed to enable investors to gain a better understanding of investment risks and the role these risks play in meeting their investment objectives. This means that as investors seek to protect and grow the assets of leading research institutions, pensioners or even their advisory clients, they can gain confidence that the risks they're taking are transparent and deliberate. Venn empowers investors to easily organize their data and collaborate more efficiently through a customizable cloud-based investment library, feeding a range of powerful analyses intended to highlight the dominant risk exposures across investments and sensitivity to drawdown scenarios.

"At Venn, we've seen the challenges investors face when trying to bring a modern, data-driven approach to managing their portfolios and meeting their long term objectives," said Jake Dwyer, General Manager of Venn at Two Sigma. "We've been thrilled to see how Venn has increasingly transformed our clients' investment processes and are excited to enable more investors to take advantage of the ways Venn can drive efficiency and empower their investment teams."

Users of Venn today represent more than 200 institutions across pensions, endowments, insurers, family offices, funds of funds and RIAs, among others, that represent more than $5 trillion in combined AUM.1

Some current clients include: Brown University, Grinnell College, Prudential Financial, Inc. and the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB).2

Venn is currently offered in two tiers. For investors looking for powerful analysis of individual investments, Venn is free and includes access to over 100,000 public funds, stocks, and indices. It also offers exclusive access to the Two Sigma Factor LensTM, the set of risk factors that powers many of Venn's analyses.

Users looking for more robust, portfolio level analytics can take advantage of Venn Pro, a solution that is offered on a SaaS subscription model and includes additional features such as custodial integrations and portfolio optimization and special access to product specialists on the Venn team at Two Sigma. Its more holistic view delivers personalized insights that are designed to be relevant to the investor and their stated long term investment objectives, providing insights intended to help them reduce risk and delve into performance attribution by investment or risk factor.

To learn more about Venn, please visit venn.twosigma.com

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma's mission is to find value in the world's data. Its clients in investment management, insurance, securities, private investments and venture capital benefit from its research-led data science approach and advanced technology. The company was founded in 2001 by co-chairmen David Siegel and John Overdeck with a belief in the power of the scientific method. Today, Two Sigma has over 1,600 employees and offices in New York, Houston, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.twosigma.com.

Important Disclosure and Disclaimer Information

Venn and Venn Pro ("Venn") are for institutional and other qualified clients in certain jurisdictions only. Not for retail use or distribution. Two Sigma Investor Solutions, LP operates Venn. Venn is separate and the services it offers are different from those of its affiliates. Nothing in this press release or on Venn is or should be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or other instrument. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Venn's pro tier charges fees. Venn's free tier does not currently charge any fees but fees may be charged for this tier or for certain functionality in this tier in the future.

© 2019 Two Sigma Investments, LP. All rights reserved. Two Sigma, the Two Sigma logo, Venn and the Venn logo are trademarks of Two Sigma Investments, LP.

1AUM is obtained from public sources and represents the estimated assets managed by Venn's subscribers.

2This partial client list is intended to provide a representative selection of different types of Venn subscribers. Subscribers were selected on the basis of industry type and estimated assets under management and not with regard to performance-based criteria. It should not be assumed that any subscriber identified endorses or recommends Venn or Two Sigma Investor Solutions, LP.

