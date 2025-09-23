Two Simpli.fi Executives Named Finalists for Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards

Honored for AI-Driven Client Communications, a Scalable Service Model, and Measurable Impact Across Simpli.fi's Client Base

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced that two of its executives, Elizabeth Maughon, Chief Customer Officer, and Lauren Evans, Vice President of Client Success, have been named finalists for the Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards.

Maughon and Evans were recognized for their strategic vision, leadership, and commitment to advancing Simpli.fi and the clients they serve. These recognitions highlight their respective strengths: Maughon in the Corporate Visionaries category for her foresight to guide organizations into the future, and Evans in the Customer & Client Support category for building trusted partnerships that drive lasting success.

Over the past year, Maughon championed the development of an AI-powered chatbot to enhance client communications and deliver a more seamless experience. She also played a key role in redesigning Simpli.fi's national go-to-market structure to improve client performance.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside exceptional women who are shaping the future of media," said Maughon. "This nomination reflects Simpli.fi's efforts to drive meaningful change and growth across the advertising industry while delivering measurable impact for our clients."

Evans designed a scalable service model to support Simpli.fi's rapidly growing mid-market client base. She also led a custom initiative in which her team personalized support for more than 1,000 franchised locations, empowering each franchisee with the data and guidance needed to succeed.

"I've been fortunate to learn from incredible mentors who instilled the importance of advocating for clients and building lasting relationships grounded in trust. Receiving this recognition from Cynopsis is a great honor and I will continue to pay it forward by fostering environments that empower women and continue to raise the standard of excellence in media," noted Evans.

The Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards spotlight trailblazing female leaders transforming the media, marketing, and entertainment industries. Honorees are recognized for their innovation, influence, and impact across ad sales, ad tech, marketing, operations, social media, and technology. Winners will be announced on October 8 at the annual Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards Gala.

