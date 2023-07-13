TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Jennifer Cohen and Rachael Hiatt have been listed in the first Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.

"This is our inaugural guide dedicated to those who will define the future of the legal profession," states the publisher. "After reviewing thousands of candidates, we're confident the future is in good hands."

Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar adds, "Jennifer and Rachael's devotion to the firm's clients and passion for the law does not go unnoticed. Their inclusion in this guide is a testament to the bright future that awaits them."

Ms. Cohen, a Partner in the firm's Corporate Department, has recently been named by Super Lawyers as a "Rising Star." She advises closely-held businesses on sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, commercial transactions, and corporate governance matters. Her in-house counsel experience and business background provide her with a practical, business-world perspective when advising and negotiating on behalf of her clients. Her clients span a wide range of industries, with a focus on media and entertainment, sports, and consumer products.

Hiatt is an Associate in the firm's Litigation Department. She was recently recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal on its list of "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys" in 2023. She has considerable experience in complex commercial litigation, including disputes involving breach of contract, intellectual property, and fraud. Hiatt has also handled matters involving real estate and environmental claims.

As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Ms. Cohen and Ms. Hiatt's recognition in this prestigious guide represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP