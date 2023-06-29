TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED TO SUPER LAWYERS RISING STARS LIST

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that Elan Bloch and Jennifer Cohen have been named to Super Lawyers' list of 2023 Southern California "Rising Stars." The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Only 2.5% of lawyers in Southern California are selected for this distinction.

"This recognition is a reflection of Elan and Jennifer's commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to our clients," says Founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar. "It serves as a reminder of their exceptional talent and their bright futures."

Bloch, who has been named a Rising Star for seven consecutive years, represents clients in a variety of matters, with a particular emphasis on complex commercial litigation. He has extensive experience handling disputes involving real estate, partnerships, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, corporate governance, and unfair competition, among others, in both state and federal courts. He also assists clients with performing internal investigations, resolving partnership issues, forming limited liability companies, and providing general business guidance. Bloch has garnered a reputation for being a zealous advocate and adeptly navigating difficult legal issues.

Cohen advises closely-held businesses on sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, commercial transactions, and corporate governance matters.  Her in-house counsel experience and business background provide her with a practical,  business-world perspective when advising and negotiating on behalf of her clients. Her clients span a wide range of industries, with a focus on media and entertainment, sports, and consumer products.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

