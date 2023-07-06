TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partners Serineh Baghdasarian and Jennifer Cohen have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards." The 2023 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"We are proud to see Jennifer and Serineh recognized for their hard work and dedication to our clients, the firm and the community," says Founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar.

Baghdasarian has been selected as a nominee for the "Woman to Watch" award, recognizing emerging leaders who are well on their way to making a meaningful imprint on the future of their organization and the local business community. She is a Partner in the firm's Real Estate Department. Her practice experience includes extensive representation of real estate private equity funds, developers, and institutional and non-institutional investors in all areas of transactional real estate and real estate finance, including: construction, permanent, securitized, and mezzanine financing; the acquisition and disposition of vacant land, office buildings, apartment complexes, and other commercial, residential and mixed-use properties; the formation and representation of limited liability companies, general partnerships, and other joint ventures; the syndication of real estate investments; and the representation of commercial tenants and landlords in connection with office, retail, and other commercial leasing transactions.

Cohen, a Partner in the firm's Corporate Department, has also been selected as a nominee for the "Woman to Watch" award. She advises closely-held businesses on sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, commercial transactions, and corporate governance matters. Her in-house counsel experience and business background provide her with a practical, business-world perspective when advising and negotiating on behalf of her clients. Her clients span a wide range of industries, with a focus on media and entertainment, sports, and consumer products.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

