TWO SKLAR KIRSH LEADERS NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES" BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Robbin Itkin and Jeffrey Sklar have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.

Itkin is a partner and leader of Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring practice group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a certified mediator, she uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits. Itkin's leadership extends into the business community through her board participation in industry and community associations where she is regularly recognized for her contributions.

Sklar co-founded the firm and chairs its Corporate department. His clients range from individuals and early-stage companies to large corporations. Sklar advises clients in a variety of industries including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, restaurants/hospitality, social media, and technology. His principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partner dispute resolution, and executive compensation.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

