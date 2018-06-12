Two Sklar Kirsh Partners Considered for Los Angeles Business Journal's 2018 Leaders in the Law Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sklar Kirsh LLP Partners Andrew T. Kirsh and Michael Rosner were identified by the Los Angeles Business Journal as contenders in its Leaders in the Law Awards for 2018.

Kirsh, named a finalist in the Real Estate category at last night's award event, is a founding partner of Sklar Kirsh and chairs the firm's Real Estate practice, which has handled $2.5 billion of transactional volume in the past two years and is on pace to exceed $3 billion this year. An experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, his clientele includes a broad spectrum of national, regional and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders. Kirsh's practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures.

Kirsh was recognized in 2013 as a Los Angeles Business Journal Top 40 Real Estate Lawyer, by Real Estate Forum in 2011 and 2012 as "Top 40 Under 40" in the real estate industry nationally, and as a "Southern California Super Lawyer" by Law & Politics and Los Angeles magazine (2013-2018). He is a frequent speaker at real estate industry conferences, including, at IMN, Bisnow, Connect Los Angeles, Crittenden National Real Estate, and Opus Connect. He is a member of YPO – Malibu Chapter.

Rosner, nominated in the Entertainment category, is a seasoned corporate transactional and finance attorney with a focus on the entertainment and media industry. Rosner helped spearhead the launch of Sklar Kirsh's Entertainment and Media practice group, which, in the two years since its formation, has become a significant resource on the Los Angeles entertainment scene. Rosner and other members of the group recently counseled Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios in its acquisition of The Weather Channel.

Rosner has also been recognized for his prior work as an in-house attorney, having been named one of twenty leading general counsel in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal while serving as General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Relativity Media, LLC.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate and entertainment law as well as commercial and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

